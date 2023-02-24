Allianz Hurling League: Saffrons make the trip to Waterford in search of elusive win

St John’s clubman Michael Bradley insists Antrim must start performing for the full 70 minutes in order to start picking up wins as the Saffrons get ready for Sunday’s trip to Waterford INPHO

Allianz Hurling League Division One, Group B

Waterford v Antrim (Dungarvan, Sunday, 1pm)



TWO games down and Antrim have nothing to show for their League efforts so far, but it’s simply a case of getting back on the horse as they make the trek to face Waterford in Fraher Field, Dungarvan on Sunday.

If the defeats against Kilkenny and Dublin have come with some regrets as the performances just weren’t what was needed from start to finish, the challenge is there to deliver a 70-minute display as playing in spells has got them close but not close enough.

Taking the next step to turn narrow defeats into wins is the challenge and the Saffrons will know they aren’t far away from turning that corner.

They couldn’t have come any closer to getting a result against Waterford last year when awarded a penalty with the last play.

A goal would level, but Neil McManus watched as Shaun O’Brien got enough on the shot to turn it over the bar and another chapter in Antrim’s Division One near miss collection was written.

Antrim will not be tipped by many to get the better of the Decies on their home patch this Sunday, but perhaps going in with a little pressure off may just be what they need as here was a degree of expectation against the Cats and Dubs.

BIG Saffron Saturday and Sunday ahead🙌



Our Footballers welcome Fermanagh to Corrigan Park on Saturday at 2pm.

While our Hurlers travel away to Waterford on Sunday at 1pm.



“Last year a puck of a ball maybe did us out of it,” reflected Antrim midfielder Michael Bradley after the defeat in Dublin.

“It’s an opportunity to work, heading towards the Championship.

“It doesn’t get any easier – maybe the last few years, with respect to other teams, you maybe eyed your games and got other guys a run or whatever else. But we’ll be giving Waterford the respect we give any other team at this level.”

Waterford had to settle for a draw in their opener against Dublin, a game in which they finished with 13 following the dismissals of Jack Fagan and Stephen Bennett, while Michael Kiely was sent-off after just five minutes in their win over Laois last time out when they pulled clear in the closing stages after the Midlanders were also reduced to 14.

It’s fair to say that discipline must be a cause for concern for Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald who will stress the need to keep everyone on the pitch and no more men behind the wire than planned.

There is intensity and then there is ill-discipline, but that applies to Antrim too who will know the can’t be as passive as they were against Dublin by affording too much room around the middle or coughing up easy frees that will be punished at this level.

Instead, they must hit the ground running early and stay at the same pitch to put themselves in a position to gain that elusive win.

Antrim’s Conal Cunning is challenged by Stephen Bennett during last year's meeting between the teams when Waterford escaped Corrigan Park with a narrow win

Just how Antrim manager Darren Gleeson shapes his team will be of interest as the introduction of Joe Maskey into the forwards against Dublin and playing high balls inside saw the attack come to life.

Going that way from the off must be tempting, but it is also a decent change to make if the usual plan isn’t clicking.

There is a feeling that Antrim are on the cusp of delivering that big performance and gaining what will be a massive win and despite being underdogs on Sunday, this status will not alter the ambition of all heading to the south coast.

“The key is the physicality,” Bradley agreed.

“You can be the nicest hurler or whatever, but you have to bring the physicality and the work-rate.

“It’s all ruck balls out there, that’s something Dublin are really good at – that middle third, you have to be winning that if you want to get anything at this level. It’s like anything, you do it once and it maybe breaks the mentality.

“We’ve beat Clare in the past, we’ve run all these teams close, it’s maybe just hurling for the full 70, 75 minutes, get more consistent performances.”

U20s and minors in action on Saturday

There is plenty of action for hurling fans on Saturday as both the Antrim U20 and U17 teams are in action away to Down.

At midday in Ballycran, Alan Rainey's U17s will aim to maintain an impressive start to their Ulster u17 Hurling Cup campaign against the Ardsmen, while Dunsilly is the venue (12.30pm) for the team involved in the U17 Hurling Development League with Monaghan the visitors.

In Portaferry at 1.30pm, Antrim take on Down in the Ulster U20 Hurling Cup, aiming to build on their win over Derry last week with victory for Paudie Shivers' side all but guaranteeing them a place in the final.