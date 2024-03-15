Allianz Hurling League: Tipp eyeing League semis on trip to Belfast

Allianz Hurling League: Division One, Group B

Antrim v Tipperary (Corrigan Park, Saturday, 3pm, live on BBC iplayer)



GIVEN the restructure of the 2025 Allianz Hurling League, this year’s campaign had a little less pressure attached for Antrim as the worst-case scenario is a place in the new-look Division 1B.

Of course, reaching the new 1A that will contain the top seven counties would be preferable, but it is far from a disaster for Antrim who have lost four out of four heading into Saturday’s final fixture against Tipperary at Corrigan Park.

The campaign has still been one of frustration as they have left some games behind them and others they have been on the receiving end of heavy defeats.

It doesn’t get any easier this week with Tipp in town needing a victory and perhaps by a big margin - just as they did in Corrigan Park last year - in the race for a place in the Division One semi-finals.

Limerick lead the way in Group B with four wins from four and travel to Galway this week.

Should the Treaty maintain their winning run, a win of any kind for Liam Cahill’s men in Belfast will see them into the semi-finals, but a Galway win complicates it as they would then need to run up a huge score as that may come into play with three teams locked on eight points.

Therefore, Antrim ought to expect the Premier men to land in Belfast in a mean mood.

“It’s a daunting enough test against Tipperary who will need the two points to get to the semi-final,” said Antrim manager, Darren Gleeson.

“We just have to get the boys top for that and then use the 37 or 38 days until the Championship to get them right.”

That trip to Kilkenny in the Leinster Championship on April 21 has been circled for quite some time for a number of reasons.

One of those is a target for the large group of injured players to make their return as aside from those who have stepped away, the Saffrons have been without a number if regulars throughout 2024.

That flip side is that it has given others the opportunity to step into the team in an effort to establish themselves as starters, but it has also been a case of learning on the job to an extent and that baptism of fire has been difficult on occasion.

Gleeson has not accepted any of that as an excuse, believing there is enough there to have picked up some points including last weekend’s game in Mullingar when they slipped to a six-point defeat.

Tipperary will be a huge task this week but then it is also an opportunity to perform and head to the Championship run-in with some momentum.

“The reality of it is we are where we are and it doesn’t matter what you’ve done in the past,” said the Portroe man.

“We go to the field on Tuesday night and that’s the next chance to improve. You have to make those days count to improve, but we didn’t improve on the field today.

“We have to work extremely hard for the next 40-odd days before we go to Nowlan Park (in the Championship).

“The Tipperary game is a chance to learn again, so we just have to go at it this week and get ready for Saturday.”