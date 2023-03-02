An Droichead set to be piping hot this weekend

THE much-anticipated return of Belfast Piping Tionól takes place this weekend – celebrating it’s 31st year with a range of activities and events.

The exciting weekend kicks off on Friday night with a big piping session in Madden’s bar from 7pm. Special guests will feature and the event is free.

Saturday’s schedule is jam-packed with all events taking place at An Droichead.

Begin the day at 10am with piping classes with Kevin Rowsome, Robbie Hannan and Louise Mulcahy at a cost £20/£15.

Reed-making class with Patrick O’Hare also start at 10am at a cost of £20/£15 as well as the Piping Doctor César Pastor costing £5 for 30 minutes and booking is essential.

Between 12pm and 1pm, you can try out the pipes with Niamh Nic Ionnrachtaigh. This costs £5.

That night, the fun continues with women in piping at 6pm until 7pm, followed by a talk with Louise Mulcahy from 7:30pm until 8:30pm, at £5.

Pipers Chair will begin from 8:30pm until late. The event is free and BYOB.

More information can be found at An Droichead's website.