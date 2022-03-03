VIDEO: Packed programme of events during Seachtain na Gaeilge at An Droichead this month

AN Droichead has announced a packed programme of events to celebrate this year's Seachtain na Gaeilge (March 1-17)

South Belfast's premier cultural centre will host a range of music, arts, and language activities, which will kick-off at its Cooke Street premises on Saturday.

Looking forward to the celebrations, An Droichead's Business Development Officer, Brian Ó Gallachóir said: "We've a big programme ahead of us starting with on the 6th of this month when we have the Baby Trad, which is an event for families with young children.

"We'll have traditional music playing and the children can just enjoy themselves and go wild for a while.

"After that we have a talk on the 10th – which is being given in LORAG in the Lower Ormeau area – on the growth of the Irish language. Following that there'll be a céilí in the Hatfield House.

"We also have a seminar running on the 12th with different seminars for different stages of Irish language learners – we've a beginner, advanced and intermediate seminar.

"There's a fashion show, which we're running with St Vincent De Paul Charity shop down here. There's another range of events, and they are all available on our website."

As well as helping spearhead the Seachtain na Gaeilge celebrations, Brian is tasked with growing An Droichead as an organisation and further enhancing Irish language and cultural provision in South Belfast.

Hailing from the Gaeltacht in South West Donegal, Brian has quickly become ingrained in Belfast's Irish language community, even making the transfer to play football with Belfast's only Irish language Gaelic Athletic Club, Laochra Loch Lao.

He said his role at An Droichead will sustain employment in the sector, as well as bringing the language and culture to a "wider audience".

With that latter aspect in mind, he will help An Droichead celebrate its 30th anniversary later in the year. First up, however, is bringing the Seachtain na Gaeilge celebrations to the fore in the local community.

"We've a programme of events for the end of the year to celebrate our 30th year, but before then we have this special Seachtain na Gaeilge to celebrate," he said.

"The community are at the centre of what we do, they're front and centre, so it's important that whatever celebrations we have that they get the people involved – that's what it's all about here."

For further information about the events visit here.