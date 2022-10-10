An Droichead sees highest numbers yet as over 300 adults enrol for weekly Irish classes

AS An Droichead celebrates its 30th year, the organisation has seen a huge upsurge in the number of people wanting to learn the Irish language with over 300 people attending weekly Irish classes this new term. The Ormeau Road organisation has said this is the highest numbers they had ever had for classes.

“The project has been growing year on year,” says Fionnuala Nic Thom, An Droichead’s Irish Language Development Officer.

“When Covid came all of the physical face-to-face classes ceased and it forced us to go online. At the time we were unsure as to how that would work but coming out of that what we realised was that we would never return to face-to-face only classes.”

All classes at An Droichead are hybrid which means class participants can attend in person or online. Fionnuala has stated that being hybrid has been a factor to being able to have such a huge reach as well as the accessibility it provides.

“Having the hybrid choice and being able to go between has certainly made it easier for learners and the feedback that we’re getting from learners who are doing both is that there is no difference and that having that choice has added to their experience and is a huge reason as to why they keep coming back and choosing An Droichead and why they recommend An Droichead to their friends and to their family.

“For parents of young children who may not be able to get out in the evening or if there is a sickness in the house it means then that they don’t need to leave the house and can still attend the class.

"It also widens the reach so it means we have people from all across the city, the north, the country and further afield. We have students coming in from Montreal, students from all over Europe and America. It’s absolutely amazing to see that there is that interest there for the Irish language.”

An Droichead offer 16 classes over three nights with a wide range of levels to suit your needs. Intake for the classes takes place throughout the year. Fionnuala said the organisation wanted to be able to provide people with a start date that isn’t too far away.

“We have an amazing team of teachers, they’re so professional in their delivery, they’re very prepared. Classes are very focused on conversation and grammar needed for conversation. It’s very structured. All material is sent out to participants prior to class.

“Over the last 10 years, we have seen a massive surge in interest. People coming and wanting to come back to the language, that’s what we are hearing a lot. Whenever people come to us to learn the Irish language, they’ll always talk about a previous positive experience that they have had and they’ll always talk about identity and that they feel it is part of their identity and something they are missing out on.

“In the last year, it’s absolutely phenomenal, it’s great that we are able to deliver on the demand, because the demand is huge and with our hybrid method we are able to deliver on that demand.”

Fionnuala describes An Droichead as a one stop shop for the Irish Language and spoke about the key areas the organisation works within.

“The education would be one of the biggest Irish language projects in South Belfast and that would be the primary school,” she says.

An Droichead Primary School currently has approximately 150 kids attending the school as well as over 100 children attending the day-care. The organisation also offers homework support, after schools, activities, sports and summer schemes “for children that are in Irish medium education and for families that want to socialise through the medium of Irish,” continues Fionnuala.

The third element of what An Droichead do is the Arts Programme. “It’s not just about the language it’s about the culture, the arts, the music, the crafts and everything that goes along with it.

Tús Iontach curtha leis an oíche le Méabh O’Hare & Anne Marie Mc Cormack! @BelfastTradF pic.twitter.com/x0cQBlmw1G — An Droichead (@an_droichead) July 27, 2022

“Our Arts programme would look at delivering opportunities for people to engage with the Arts. Be that coming to a class to learn an instrument, attending a concert where they hear the music, or to go to our traditional music trial where they learn about the history of the music.

“South Belfast is unique in terms of the Irish language. When you come to South Belfast there is only An Droichead, the local community look to us. If there is anything to do with the language or the Irish culture, they look to us as providers.

“We have a working partnership with a lot of local organisations if they are hosting a cultural festival or if they want Irish language or Irish culture within their programme, they will come to An Droichead for that advice. We do a lot of outreach raising awareness and we have an open door policy.”