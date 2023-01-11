An Droichead to host monthly events for Belfast pipers

A South Belfast Irish language organisation is set to host monthly events for the piping community in Belfast, beginning at the end of January.

An Droichead host and run the Belfast Piping Co-operative which began two years ago and has become a very popular monthly event where pipers have the opportunity to come together, share skills, get involved and become part of an ever-growing community.

Claire Kieran of An Droichead said everyone is welcome to attend. “Anybody who is interested in the pipes, taking up the pipes or anyone who is already a piper is very welcome. It’s completely free and new members don’t have to sign up.

“We started up the initiative as we recognised the importance of uilleann piping and preserving that tradition and there’s a very strong tradition in Belfast. We have had some amazing pipers over the last two years, both men and women.”

Cormac 'Buzz' Ó Briain who runs the Belfast Piping Co-operative has said their mantra is “pipers helping pipers”.

“We provide a forum for pipers to come together,” he said.

"It’s a three-hour day, ” Buzz explained. “In the first hour we have a lesson, it’s opened to everybody. Each month we have a new tutor, generally those tutors will be local pipers. The next hour there will be a few tunes and the last hour we have our guest piper.”

The next event will be taking place on Sunday January 29 at An Droichead and everyone is welcome.