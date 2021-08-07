FÉILE 2021: Gaeilge education fifty-years a-growing

LOOKING BACK: Portacabins that served as classrooms in the Bunscoil's early days

A SPECIAL live show to celebrate the 50 years since the founding of Bunscoil Phobail Feirste will be broadcast by Raidió Fáilte this Thursday.

This year marks 50 years since Bunscoil Phobail Feirste first opened its doors, and 30 years since Coláiste Feirste welcomed its first students.

Both schools opened with just nine pupils each and, with more than 7,000 pupils currently in Irish medium education in the North today, it is clear that those pioneering experiments succeeded.

Seachtain a haon den scéim samhraidh faoi lán seoil. Na páistí ag baint an-tairbhe as na himeachtaí. 1st week of summer scheme packed with fun in the sun plus great sessions with @RelateNI -Play Therapy & Art Therapy. Thanks to Katie, Brian & Finola. Grmagaibh a chairde ☀️🎨🏐🕺 pic.twitter.com/ULUMqJ8IGt — Bunscoil Phobal Feirste (@BPF1971) June 30, 2021

Raidió Fáilte and Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta plan to celebrate both anniversaries with a special discussion panel, as part of Féile an Phobail’s programme of events.

On Thursday, 12 August at 7:00pm, Raidió Fáilte will broadcast, live from its studios, An Gaeloideachas: 50 Bliain ag Fás. Among the guest speakers on the night will be:

Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin: a past pupil of Bunscoil an tSléibhe dhuibh and Coláiste Feirste. Ciarán is currently chief executive of Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta;

Maedhbh Nic Aindreasa: ex-pupil of Gaelscoil na bhFál, Bunscoil Phobail Feirste and Coláiste Feirste. Maedhbh is now a teacher in Coláiste Feirste;

Séamas Ó Tuama: Séamas is a past pupil of Bunscoil Phobail Feirste and Coláiste Feirste, ex-teacher in Coláiste Feirste and is now principal of Bunscoil Phobail Feirste. Séamas is the son of Diarmuid Ó Tuama, ex-teacher and past principal of Bunscoil Phobail Feirste;

Fergus Ó hÍr: Fergus is a former teacher and principal of Coláiste Feirste, and recently stood down as manager of Raidió Fáilte.

The presenter, Caoimhe Ní Chathail, will be chair for the event. Although she herself did not go through the Irish medium system, her daughter is due to start at the city’s newest Irish medium nursery, Naíscoil na Seolta and, as a new parent in a new school, Caoimhe will be curious as to what challenges and opportunities she may face in the future.

Because of restrictions around social distancing, the event will take place remotely, but listeners can tune in live on Raidió Fáilte 107.1 FM and online at an Seinnteoir Raidió or a live video feed will be available on Zoom and Facebook Live.

To get the Zoom link, email Raidió Fáilte.