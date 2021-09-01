Gaeilge columnist Gráinne in running for prestigious award

A Belfastmedia.com columnist has been shortlisted for a prestigious award that recognises excellence, innovation and creativity in the Irish language media sector.

Our Irish language columnist, Gráinne Ní Ghilín, has been shortlisted for the An tOireachtas 'Columnist of the Year' Award.

Gráinne is also well known for her work as Director of Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, and for her work with the Irish language rights campaign, An Dream Dearg.

Presenters, producers, journalists, columnists, radio and television programme makers who have made an outstanding contribution to the sector in the past year will be recognised and honoured for their achievements.

“We have come to expect much from the Irish language media who continue, year on year, to meet and, more often than not, exceed our expectations in terms of the great public service, enthusiastic engagement and lively entertainment”, said Máirín Nic Dhonnchadha, Acting Director of An tOireachtas.

“I extend heartfelt congratulations to all the nominees on this year’s shortlist.”

The winner of the Columnist of the Year Award winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony during the Oireachtas na Samhna festival on Wednesday, 27th October 2021.

Up to date information regarding all Oireachtas events is available here.