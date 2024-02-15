Testing under way on A'town slip hazard pavement

HAZARD: SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty with staff from the Department for Infrastructure during wet-weather slip testing on the Andersonstown Road

A LOCAL Councillor has called for urgent action by the Department for Infrastructure to resolve hazardous footpaths in Andersonstown.

SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty says the issue has caused problems for people who live, work and shop in the area for many years.

During public realm works in Andersonstown around a decade ago shop signs were replaced and new pavement and higher kerbs were installed. Issues with wet weather safety were immediately identified, with locals claiming the new surface was a slip hazard in wet weather.

After writing to new Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd, Cllr Doherty welcomed staff from the Department on the ground in Andersonstown this week to carry out testing.

"These hazardous footpaths have caused difficulties for local residents and local businesses for many years," explained Councillor Doherty.

"The local walking group who are there every night have also raised it with me. It is an issue for people who live, work and shop in Andersonstown.

"I have been raising it for some time. I have written to the new Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd calling for it to be resolved.

"I don’t know how many times people have reported to me that they have fallen as a result of the slippy surfaces.

"I welcome the fact the Department have sent a team out this week to perform testing on the footpaths to determine the scale of the issue.

"I think the problem could be easily resolved if the Department could apply some sort of anti-slip coating which would hopefully remove the problem."

The Andersonstown News has contacted the Department for Infrastructure for a response.