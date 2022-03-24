One person injured as fire breaks out at Andersonstown takeaway

AN accidental fire at an Andersonstown takeaway restaurant saw one casualty escape the blaze.

The incident happened at Let's Eat kebab shop on the Andersonstown Road just before 5pm on Wednesday.

Three fire appliances – one from each of the Central, Springfield and Cadogan Fire Stations – attended the scene. The Ambulance service also attended the incident and provided care to one injured party, who managed to escape the fire.

ON THE SCENE: The Fire Brigade and Ambulance Service attended the scene yesterday

A Fire Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"One casualty was self-rescued prior to arrival and was left in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident was dealt with by 6.02pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition."