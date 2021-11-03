Andrée Murphy to speak at New York awards ceremony for hunger strike heroes

BELFASTMEDIA.COM columnist and Relatives for Justice Deputy Director Andreé Murphy will travel to New York this month for an awards ceremony honouring the Irish Americans who mobilised in support of the 1981 hunger strike.

On 21 November, members of Congress and leading members of several Irish American organisations will pay tribute to those in the United States who marched against Margaret Thatcher’s criminalisation policy.

Andreé Murphy, Deputy Director of Relatives for Justice, will give a keynote address. The political commentator has been invited to speak because of her leadership on the British government’s proposals to shut down justice for victims of the Troubles.

The event, which will be hosted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) in Bronx County, will see awards presented to former Congressman and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, National AOH President Danny O’Connell, and Irish community photographer Nuala Purcell.

Michael Shanley of Irish Northern Aid will also receive an award in recognition of American support for the 1981 hunger strikers.

Speaking ahead of the event, AOH Freedom for All Ireland Chair, Martin Galvin, said: “Former Congressman Eliot Engel was a champion for the Irish community for 30 years. While supporting Sean Mackin's successful fight against deportation in 1988 he became interested in Irish issues, went to Belfast to see for himself, and has been a leader on every Irish political issue since then, including visa denial, the MacBride Principles, the Irish political deportees, Malachy McAllister, Brexit and too many others to list.

"As Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, he held Congressional Hearings on key Irish issues, including British moves to bury the truth on state involvement in murders.

“Danny O’Connell is being honoured as the National President of America’s oldest and largest organization, the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Elected during a health pandemic which seemed to make AOH work impossible, he overcame everything and by his leadership, use of technology and vision has succeeded in making the AOH more effective than ever as the voice of the Irish in America. He just concluded a series of meetings in Belfast with the Springhill Massacre families, New Lodge Six families and Sean Graham’s Bookmakers Massacre families.

“Nuala Purcell is being honoured as ‘Photographer for the Irish Community’. In that role she has taken pictures preserving countless events, but has also made a historic photographic record of these events which then are carried across the country through our Irish-American newspapers.

“Michael Shanley, was a member of Manhattan Irish Northern Aid, which hosted the daily national major demonstrations in New York City, and volunteered for the Irish People newspaper. He became National Chairman of the ‘Free Joe Doherty’ committee. He is being honoured to represent everyone across the United States who supported the 1981 hunger strikers in America.