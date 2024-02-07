Anger as Springfield Road crossing gets knocked back

A LOCAL councillor has hit out at the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) after the latest requests to install a controlled crossing on the Springfield Road close to the entrance of Norglen Parade was pushed back.

Sinn Féin councillor for the Upper Springfield area Micheal Donnelly expressed disappointment after receiving a letter informing him the hoped for crossing has been put back to number 21 on the prioritised list of potential sites, with the DfI stating 'with our current budget constraints this location is unlikely to attract funding in the immediate future'.

Speaking on the reply Cllr Donnelly said: “We are extremely disappointed yet again with the response from DfI regarding our requests on behalf of the community for a controlled crossing to be installed on the Springfield Road, close to the entrance of Norglen Parade.

"To base their current assessment on a road traffic survey done two years ago is totally unacceptable.

"A lot has changed since then, more vehicles are back on the road and this stretch of road is and will continue to get busier; especially with further housing developments being built in the area.

"There are bus stops on either side of the road and a popular garage that many Turf Lodge residents have to access on foot because they have no safe crossing to and from.

"This has been a legacy issue stretching back decades where locals have campaigned since the 1990s for a crossing to be installed.

"Delivering this crossing remains a priority for us and I have asked Paul Maskey MP to escalate this further up the Department and we have requested a meeting with senior Department for Infrastructure officials."