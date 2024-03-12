Anger as PSNI Chief Constable and SoS take legal action in 'Topper' Thompson inquest

VICTIMS' group Relatives for Justice (RFJ) have hit out at the latest delay to the inquest into the killing of Paul ‘Topper’ Thompson.

The West Belfast man was shot dead by the UDA at Springfield Park in April 1994. The 25-year-old was murdered after the UDA cut a hole in a peace line fence at Springfield Park close to a British Army base and fired into the nationalist estate, hitting Paul as he sat in the passenger seat of a taxi.

Earlier people living in the area had reported the hole in the fence to the RUC and the NIO.

Last week the inquest into Paul's murder was due to resume at Banbridge Magistrates Court, however, due to the PSNI being late in providing documents, the inquest was delayed but set to resume this week.

Now the PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher and the Secretary of State (SoS) Chris Heaton-Harris have launched a legal challenge in relation to a decision by the coroner to provide a summary of intelligence information about the murder to the inquest. A Public Interest Immunity (PII) had recently been completed into the killing of Mr Thompson. PII certificates are used by the PSNI and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to withhold sensitive intelligence and other information from public scrutiny. The coroner was to provide a summary of some of the sensitive material contained in one of the folders to the inquest this week, but this is now the subject of the PSNI and SoS challenge.

The latest delay is particularly significant because under the British government’s controversial Legacy Act, all Troubles-related inquests must be concluded by May 1.

RFJ, who have supported the family for many years, said that the process of trying to find the truth about the murder of Paul Thompson had been frustrating for his brother Eugene.

"This latest challenge by the state not only delays the inquest but may well result in the inquest not proceeding due to the May cut-off date under the Legacy Act legislation," said RFJ caseworker Paul Butler