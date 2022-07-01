Bone Commemoration: 'We're standing on the shoulders of giants'

HUNDREDS of people braved the weather for the annual Bone Commemoration which took place on Sunday.

The event included a march and wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial in Ardilea Close to remember all those who fought for freedom during the conflict.

Sinn Féin spokesperson Tomas O’Neill was the main speaker at the commemoration.

“It was a privilege to be invited to address the annual Marrowbone Commemoration and I was delighted to see so many people attend," he said.

“After what has been such hugely challenging times there is a real sense of enthusiasm and positive energy about the time ahead and the work to engage on the conversation on Irish unity.

“Of course this is also a time to rededicate ourselves and to reflect upon the sacrifices so many people from this local community made to help us reach this point.

“That same community spirit that saw us through the conflict has been to the fore during the pandemic with neighbour helping neighbour.

“The transformation of this community with the delivery of multiple educational, social, sporting and cultural developments continues at pace and much remains to be done.

“That focus on improving the area for the good of all goes hand in hand with the objective of organising for a future referendum and ensuring that we win it.

“That’s what those giants who we remember here today and who’s shoulders we stand on gave so much for and they are forever in our hearts.”