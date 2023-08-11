Annual Prisoners' Day set for the Felon's

THE annual Prisoners' Day at the Felon's Club in West Belfast will take place on Friday from 10.30am to 3pm, as part of Féile.

Hosted by Coiste na nIarchimí, it explores different aspects of the struggles faced by republican prisoners over decades of struggle in British prisons.

Tommy Quigley from Tar Isteach, a republican ex-prisoners support service, is looking forward to Friday's event.

"The day will update the audience on issues important to the ex-PoW community," he explained.

"This year will include exhibitions, a breakdown on progress in the H Block/Armagh brutality cases, CR Gas campaign and welfare rights, the launch of The Pen Behind the Wire, a collection of poems smuggled out of the H-Blocks by ex-PoW 'Gino' Mac Cormaic, chaired by Danny Morrison and a panel discussion on the struggles faced by prisoners' families as they battled financially and emotionally against a British penal system."

Lunch will be provided and admission is free.

Meanwhile, in North Belfast, a similar event will be held in McLaughlin's Bar on the Antrim Road.

There will be a prisoners' photographic exhibition and political ex-prisoners' videos from 2-4pm followed by an evening buffet at 6.30pm.

At 7pm, a number of guest speakers will speak on political ex-prisoners issues, including discrimination cases and barriers, campaigns and legal challenges.

The day will conclude with live music by Ceol Na Saoirse and DJ Pado Gilligan.