EDITORIAL: Another day, another PSNI mess

THE shocking scenes witnessed on the Ormeau Road last Friday are a stark illustration of the simple truth that the PSNI remains a long way from being fit for purpose when it comes to policing a divided community.



The facts of what happened are sadly being litigated in the public space along predictably sectarian lines, but as Chief Constable Simon Byrne’s multiple acts of contrition illustrate, there was only one protagonist at fault here – and it wasn’t the victims who gathered with dignity in a responsible manner to remember their loved ones 29 years on.



That neither the UUP nor the DUP can bring themselves to take the simple and humane step of acknowledging the hurt inflicted on those families and the small community traumatised by that savage act is another grim reminder that outreach is not a unionist strong point.

The comparison of the two events was so stark, so utterly damning that it’s little wonder that the episode has commanded headlines for five days and counting.

Stepping away – even briefly – from your own tribe to spread trust and hope is something that all parties have struggled to do in the years since the ceasefires, but the stark lack of attempts to improve community cohesion by senior UUP and DUP figures tells its own story.



This Chief Constable has shown himself to be less than sure-footed since he took up the key post in the summer of 2019. His calamitous decision to send out a Christmas message along with a picture of him posing beside officers carrying heavy weaponry outside Crossgmaglen barracks was an early indicator that his lack of experience of local politics was going to be more of a problem than his interview panel perhaps believed.

After that relatively early misstep it was to be hoped that as he continued to find his feet he would surround himself with advisers able to steer him in the right direction. That seems not to have been the case.



Napoleon is reputed to have said he’d rather have a lucky general than a good one, and the events of recent days have shown that if the Chief Constable is not yet a good general, he’s not a lucky one either.

After the jaw-dropping scenes in East Belfast when his officers went for a walk with UVF thugs intent on inflicting their brutal brand of community justice on that community, it would have been almost impossible to have come up with a scenario more likely to inflict huge damage on the police than the dark drama which unfolded at the Ormeau bookies commemoration.

The comparison of the two events was so stark, so utterly damning that it’s little wonder that the episode has commanded headlines for five days and counting.



We would do well to remember that the Chief Constable is is only 18 months into the job – just six months longer than the two ‘rookie’ cops who have been suspended and repositioned in the wake of the incident. Mr Byrne is not a disliked figure in the nationalist and republican communities and there is a broad perception that he is a decent policeman plainly struggling with a job more difficult than he ever imagined. He simply needs to do better. For all our sakes. Which means discarding the yoke of the RUC. It’s not his grim legacy to protect.