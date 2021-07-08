Anger over anti-social behaviour at Milltown Cemetery and Bog Meadows

ANGER: Kevin McEntee says the situation will only get worse over the summer months

A WEST Belfast business owner says anti-social behaviour at Milltown Cemetery and Bog Meadows "is only going to get worse" this summer unless action is taken soon.

Kevin McEntee, who owns a car repair service at the back of the cemetery has been tortured in the past fortnight with groups of up to 18 kids running amok in the area.

Kevin told the Andersonstown News that he has also been attacked with stones after trying to chase the young people away.

"The last two weeks, I have been attacked a number of times with kids throwing stones," he explained.

"They have kicked over a number of headstones at the top of the graveyard.

"It started off with groups of about three to six kids but now there is about 16-18 kids.

"The kids are off school now and obviously have nothing else better to do than be disruptive.

"I phoned the police on Sunday evening around 6pm because there was a big group at the front of the graveyard at the office. I saw two of them kick a headstone near the main path but got no reply.

"Later on Sunday they were at St Gall’s. I cycled over to them and confronted them.

"They moved on and started throwing stones at me again. They had a big plank wedged between two gravestones and I tried to dispose of it in the river but was attacked again by stones from St Gall's car park.

"The police phoned me around 40 minutes later and said they would come down but by then it was too late.

"Then again on Monday evening I went up and chased them on a push bike but they got away and went into the Kennedy Centre."

Kevin believes the police need to do more to confront the anti-social behaviour problems and expressed his disbelief of their response to him.

"The police told me their resources are stretched all over Belfast with the July holidays but there is more and more numbers of kids and damage being caused here. I am only one person trying to do something about it.

"The kids are going to start destroying all around them if something doesn’t get done soon."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a number of reports of anti-social behaviour at a cemetery in the Falls Road area of west Belfast on Sunday 4th July and Monday 5th July.

"A report was also received of criminal damage at a sports facility at Milltown Road in west Belfast on Sunday 4th July."

Sergeant Peter Tew said: "Officers attended, and no damage was detected.

"We take anti-social behaviour very seriously, and understand the intimidating effect that it can have on local communities, and how it can cause distress to residents and visitors alike.

"Police patrols and neighbourhood officers will monitor the area, and I would ask the local community to work with police to address the problem by reporting concerns via 101 or using the online form here."