Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors approve pay rise despite opposition

RISE: Councillors at Mossley Mill in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council are set for a pay increase

COUNCILLORS at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council have approved a pay rise for Mayor and other office holders, despite a Sinn Féin motion which tried to block it.

The proposal was voted through by DUP, UUP and Alliance Party members at Monday evening’s full council meeting.

A Sinn Féin motion which tried to defer the rise for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic was defeated, despite support from themselves and SDLP.

The pay increases will affect Mayor and other office holders, including the Deputy Mayor and the Chairs, Vice Chairs, and Members of Committees.

The changes include an increase in the Mayoral Allowance from the current amount of £13,797 to £17,000 in June 2020, £19,000 in June 2021 and £21,000 in June 2022.

The Deputy Mayor’s allowance for June 2020 will be £9,000, increasing to £9,500 in June 2021 and then £10,500 in June 2022.

Allowances for councillors with specific responsibilities will also increase.

For example, the Chair of the Planning Committee currently receives £6,368, and this will increase to £7,000 in June 2020 and then £7,250 in June 2021 and £8,000 in June 2022.

The Chairs of the Operations Committee and Community Planning Committee currently receive an allowance of £5,307, and this will increase to £5,500 in June 2020, £5,750 in June 2021, and £6,000 in June 2022.

The basic allowance for councillors has already increased from £15,071 per annum to £15,486, in line with advice issued by the Department for Communities to all councils earlier this year.

Glengormley Sinn Féin councillor Michael Goodman said he was “disappointed” his party’s motion to halt the pay increase was defeated.

“I am very disappointed that our Sinn Féin motion to halt an increase in councillors allowances was defeated,” he explained.

“I’m not exactly sure how those representatives of the other parties that opposed and defeated this motion can face local rate payers at a time of severe financial pressures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We had moved to defer the pay increase for a year which seemed a reasonable and sensible idea at this time.

“However our motion was defeated unfortunately for us and for the rate payers of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council area.

“It’s now up to those parties that voted themselves an increase in allowances to explain themselves to the people that elect them and during a time of great personal sacrifice and hardship for many, I would imagine those parties will have their work cut out for them.”

SDLP Group Leader Roisin Lynch said the proposed pay rise was “unjustifiable” as people and businesses across the district rebuild following the Covid-19 crisis.

Less than a year ago council considered compulsory redundancies. What kind of message does it send out that one of our first actions as we rebuild from the pandemic is to award substantial pay increases to ourselves? 👇🏼https://t.co/SL8zBocSUO https://t.co/lFrWmp6OZ2 — Cllr. Roisin Lynch (@roisinlynchsdlp) May 25, 2021

Cllr Lynch said: “While people and businesses are recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic across our district, it is totally unjustifiable for councillors to be awarding themselves a pay increase.

“Less than a year ago, this council was considering compulsory redundancies. What kind of message does it send to our staff and ratepayers that one of our first actions as we rebuild from the pandemic is to award substantial pay increases to councillors?

"At a time when we should be listening to the serious concerns of the people we represent, councillors have shown nothing but tin ears,” she added.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: "Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has updated its Scheme of Allowances for councillors in line with recommendations made in an independent report carried out by PSM Consulting.

"The recommendations in the report aim to address the allowances paid to the Mayor and other office holders, which were low in comparison with other councils.

"Only three councils currently pay a lower rate of Mayoral expenses than Antrim and Newtownabbey, and these changes will address inconsistencies and align the allowances paid more closely with those paid by other councils.

"The increases have been made in acknowledgement of the additional time and scale of activities of councillors with specific roles. For example, the Mayor will attend around 800 events a year in the daytime, evenings, and at weekends, a commitment that can affect their own day jobs, including reducing the hours they work or even giving up work during their Mayoral year.

"Other office holders, including the Deputy Mayor and the Chairs, Vice Chairs, and Members of committees also commit a great deal of time and expertise to their roles."