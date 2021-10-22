Antrim Football Championships: All on the day this time for Red Hands and Portglenone

Michael Herron is one of several key players missing for Lámh Dhearg INPHO

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship quarter-final

Lámh Dhearg v Portglenone (Saturday, 3.30pm, Naomh Éanna)



THERE will be no trilogy in 2021. The winner will be decided at Hightown Road on Saturday evening as familiar foes Lámh Dhearg and Portglenone go toe-to-toe at the home of Naomh Éanna.

Their unforgettable three-game saga in 2019 ultimately resulted in disappointment for Casement’s, who lost the second replay under lights in Ballymena.

Lámh Dhearg’s campaign didn’t have a happy ending either as, after yet another replay, they lost the county final to Cargin.

The Red Hands lost out to the Toome men in the semi-finals last year while Casement’s exited the Championship at the same stage - suffering a five-point loss to Creggan.

Saturday’s rematch has all the makings of another classic and Lámh Dhearg boss Máirtín Lynch is hopeful is side can, once again, emerge victorious.

“That’s one good thing that it has to finish on the day. Nobody wants three games. It isn’t good for the nerves,” said Lynch.

“We finally got over line, but there wasn’t much between the teams and there won’t be anything between us this weekend.

“The two teams know each other well enough so it comes down to the fine margins at this stage.

“We are on a bit of an inconsistent run and we’ve had a bad spell of injuries.

“They’ve a few big players back and we’ve lost a few and we’ve been without our talisman, Michael Herron, throughout the Championship. It looks like two well-balanced teams and it is all to play for.”

Herron isn’t the only player currently sidelined for the Hannahstown men and Lynch will also be without the services of Ben Rice as well and Ryan and Declan Straney.

He has also cast doubt on the availably of Antrim duo Paddy Cunningham and Ryan Murray.

Cunningham is continuing to recover from a hamstring injury and is in a race against time to prove his fitness while Murray is on his way back following a thigh injury, but may not make the starting 15.

Lámh Dhearg won five games from six in an ultra-competitive Group Three with their only defeat coming against Naomh Éanna in the second round.

Yet, Lynch feels their bad run with injuries has led to some inconsistent showings and insists it is something they’ll need to put right against Casement’s.

“Some of the performances were good. I think people underestimated the group,” said Lynch.

“We came up against two good up-and-coming teams in Aghagallon, who are still in the Championship, and Naomh Éanna. We were delighted to get out of that group on top.

“We had six or seven players on the county panel and most of them returned carrying some sort of injury.

“That upset our rhythm and we haven’t really found our rhythm yet, but we are hoping that builds with every match.

“We’ve just been decimated with injuries this season. We have a good panel and we are still laden with talented footballers. We have as big a panel as anyone and I just think someone is going to have to step up.

“If you’d have asked me at the start of the season, I’d have fancied us to be pushing, now we’ll just have to see where it goes.”

Portglenone’s prospects of avenging their 2019 loss improved following the news that Antrim midfielder Niall McKeever successfully appealed the red card he received in the win over Ahoghill earlier this month.

It is understood that Dermot McAleese has also recovered from a broken jaw and his return to the engine room is a massive boost for Barry Dillon’s men.

While seriously under-strength, the Red Hands still have an abundance of talent in their ranks with county panellists Marc Jordan, Conor Murray and Declan Lynch expected to be to the fore of their challenge while Terry McCrudden has also returned to form in recent games.

Like their meetings of 2019, this one looks sure to go down to the wire. It may well require extra-time to separate these sides and Lámh Dhearg’s experience might just be enough to see them through.