Antrim Football Championships: Group resume with plenty still to play for

Naomh Éanna got the better of Lámh Dhearg at Hightown last month, but the winner of Sunday’s return fixture at Hannahstown will be in pole position to secure a top-two finish in Group Three and a quarter-final berth in the Senior Football Championship

LAST year's county finalists Cargin and Creggan have already secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Antrim SFC and a number of other teams can join them in the knock-out stages this Sunday.

Champions Cargin are certain to top Group One with four wins from four and Damian Cassidy now has the luxury of resting key players and giving fringe players game-time as they prepare to face the runners-up of Group Four.

They host Rossa in their penultimate game and the visitors look set to be without the services of dual ace Michael Armstrong (hamstring) for Sunday’s game.

With the second qualifying spot potentially coming down to scoring difference, St John’s will be aiming to rack up a big score at Corrigan Park against Moneyglass.

Paddy Nugent will be hoping their dual players have recovered from last Sunday’s stunning 2-21 to 1-22 win over Loughgiel in the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final.

St Brigid’s can confirm top spot in Group Two with a win at Ahoghill on Sunday.

Anthony McGrath’s suffered an opening day defeat to Portglenone (2-19 to 0-11).

Yet, they’ve bounced back with successive wins against St Mary’s and Casement’s to leave their fate in their own hands.

Should they lose and Portglenone beat Ahoghill in the final game, the Musgrave men could lose out on scoring difference.

It is all to play for this weekend and wins aren’t easy to come by in Clooney. This one will go down to the wire.

Group Three remains the most intriguing with Naomh Éanna, Lámh Dhearg and Aghagallon all vying for top spot.

Only Aldergrove are out of the equation at this stage and Ronan Clarke’s side host Aghagallon while Lámh Dhearg have home advantage against Naomh Éanna.

With St Mary’s expected to win at Crumlin and move on to six points, the winner at Hannahstown will be in pole position to qualify as winners.

As the Red Hands play Aldergrove in their final game, the onus is probably on the Glengormley men to claim at least a point to avoid needing to beat Aghagallon in the last game.

Carl McCabe may be able to call upon James McAuley after the Antrim defender missed the opening rounds with a foot injury, while Niall Heatley has also resumed training.

Rossa travel to Cargin hoping to get a result that would put them in a very strong position in Group One

Last season’s beaten finalists Creggan secured their quarter-final berth as Group Four winners with a 2-10 to 0-8 win over St Gall’s at the start of the month. Paddy Murray’s men will join them if they beat Gort na Móna on Sunday.

Niall Ward’s side suffered a 4-12 to 1-3 loss at De La Salle Park last month and, even with home advantage this weekend, it is hard to make a case for the Gorts.

In the Intermediate Championship, St Teresa’s cannot afford to drop any more points if they are to remain in contention for a semi-final berth.

That could be easier said than done as they welcome Group One pacesetters Ballymena to the Glen Road.

All Saints are three from three and can move a step closer to the knock-out stages with a win on Sunday.

Tír na nÓg and Glenravel are their nearest challengers on four points, while St Teresa’s and Davitt’s are both on two points.

Last season’s JFC champions Ardoyne are the only team out of the running at this stage and face a tough trip to Glenravel with Davitt’s hosting Randalstown.

Like St Teresa’s, Davitt’s will need full points to prolong their Championship challenge and they’ll require a huge performance to overcome the South West side.

Sarsfield’s conclude their Group Two campaign on Sunday and will top the group if they defeat Dunloy.

Although the Paddies could find themselves tied with Dunloy and St Paul’s on six points if they lose, they’d need to suffer a heavy defeat to miss out on one of the two qualifying places.

For Dunloy, they have two games remaining but will need at least a draw and a win to progress. Having lost out to St Paul’s, they’d lose out on the head-to-head rule if they finish on the same points as the Shaws Road side.

St Paul’s have a bye this week with Glenavy hosting St Pat’s with little but pride to play for as both sides cannot make the semi-finals.

In Group One of the Junior Championship, Pearse’s and St Comgall’s can all but guarantee their places in the semi-finals with wins over O’Donnell’s and Wolfe Tones’s respectively.

Pearse’s suffered a 2-13 to 0-9 at Dunsilly last month, but the North Belfast side look certain to progress with a home win over O’Dees while St Comgall’s will be fancied to defeat Wolfe Tones’s at UUJ.

In Group Two, Rasharkin and St Agnes’ are out in front and can confirm their semi-final berths should they defeat Éire Óg and St Malachy’s.



Sunday’s fixtures (all 2pm)

Northern Switchgear SFC

Group One

Cargin v Rossa

St John’s v Moneyglass



Group Two

Ahoghill v St Brigid’s



Group Three

Aldergrove v Aghagallon

Lámh Dhearg v Naomh Éanna



Group Four

Gort na Móna v St Gall’s



OB Construction IFC

Group One

St Teresa’s v Ballymena

Davitt’s v Tír na nÓg

Glenravel v Ardoyne



Group Two

Sarsfield’s v Dunloy

Glenavy v St Pat’s



GymCo JFC

Group One

Pearse’s v O’Donnell’s

Wolfe Tone’s v St Comgall’s



Group Two

St Agnes’ v St Malachy’s

Éire Óg v Rasharkin