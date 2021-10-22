Antrim Football Championships: Sarsfield’s face huge challenge against Tír na nÓg

Thomas Skillen bursts past Cathaoir McCloskey during the group game between Sarsfield’s and Dunloy. The Paddies may have lost the game, but still finished top thanks to scoring difference that ensured Tír na nÓg are Sunday’s semi-final opponents.

OB Construction Antrim Intermediate Football Championship semi-final

Sarsfield’s v Tír na nÓg (Sunday, 2pm, Davitt Park)



IF leagues tables don’t lie then Sarsfield’s face a massive task ahead of their Intermediate Football Championship semi-final against Tír na nÓg on Sunday at Davitt Park.

At the conclusion of Division Two in July, the Randalstown men had secured their place in Division One with a flawless record of 11 wins from 11 outings.

Sarsfield’s, in stark contrast, failed to win a game with their solitary point coming courtesy of a draw with Glenavy in their final league fixture.

However, the Paddies put their poor league form behind them in emphatic fashion to emerge as winners from Group Two on scoring difference from Dunloy, who edged St Paul’s for second.

Indeed, Sarsfield’s looked set to win four from four and were leading Cuchullains for the majority of their contest at the Bear Pit last month.

Yet, the North Antrim men rattled off five points without reply to claim a two-point victory and the scoring difference accumulated in the earlier rounds meant Sarfield’s retained top spot in the group.

“People talked about the other group as if it was the toughest group, but I honestly felt our group was the toughest we could have got,” said Sarsfield’s manager Colin Toal.

“Obviously there is the rivalry with St Paul’s with it being a local derby. That was a real tight game and it took a lot out of our lads.

“Even against Glenavy – the scoreline suggested otherwise, but it was tough game. Again, against Lisburn, they were ahead of us at half-time. We had a great second half, but they really put it up to us.

“The Dunloy game was the one time I’ve been disappointed in our lads in the whole season. We were 0-9 to 0-6 up with about 12 minutes to go and we lost 0-9 to 0-11.

“We conceded five points without reply in the last 12 minutes.

“I think our lads got a bit nervous, that was Dunloy’s strongest football team, but we got through in the end as group winners. That was a huge achievement for us.”

The challenge for Toal’s side now is to try and topple a team who had 20 points to spare over them in Division Two back in May.

While Toal is fully aware of the size of the challenge facing his charges at Davitt’s on Sunday, he insists his young side will relish the opportunity to pit themselves against one best teams at the grade.

“They beat us 4-14 to 1-7 in the league and, to me, they are the in-form team,” stated Toal.

“They won 11 games from 11 in the league and they’ll be playing in Division One next year. We didn’t manage to win a league game this year. We took a terrible hammering from them earlier in the year, but that was the game that made us go right back to the drawing board.

“We lost a few games before that, yet we were good against Moneyglass and we were thinking we were making progress. Randalstown were just on another level.

“We didn’t win a league game, but we fixed a few things. I’d still say we are massive underdogs going into the game."

He added: “It is brilliant for our lads to be in a Championship semi-final as we are a very young team. We brought nine of last year’s U17 team through to the senior panel this year.

“We could have six or seven of them starting against Randalstown. We’ve a three-year progression plan in place and this is the first year of it. The learning that our lads have had so far has been unbelievable and it will stand to them in the next few years.

“We are looking forward to the challenge. We know we are up against it, but we’ll be ready to give it a go.”