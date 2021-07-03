Antrim Football Leagues: McEnhill rescues draw for Rossa against Gort na Móna

Homefit Antrim Football League Division One

O'Donovan Rossa 1-11 Gort na Móna 2-8

A POINT from a free in injury-time rescued a draw for Rossa against Gort na Móna at a gloomy Rossa Park on Friday evening.

In all, it probably was a fair reflection of a game played by two teams who were hugely depleted, but played out in a good spirit and honours even seemed about right by the end.

Conal McDonald kicked Rossa into an early lead from a free, but this was responded to in kind by Niall Melaney at the other end.

The hosts then surged ahead seven minutes in when they were awarded a free and quick thinking by McEnhill saw him kick inside to the unmarked Sean pat Donnelly who thumped to the net.

The visitors rallied with a pair of Dermott McVeigh points, but the big full-forward would hobble off shortly after, with an exchange of points from Michael McEnhill (free) and Brendan Burns leaving Rossa 1-2 to 0-4 ahead at the water break.

Rossa enjoyed plenty of the ball, but would come up against a resolute Gort na Móna defence as their only score in the second quarter came when Donnelly intercepted a kick-out and played in Dominic McEnhill who did the rest.

The Turf Lodge outfit hit back as Melaney darted inside to fire over and then deep in stoppage time, a Darren Boyd shot for a point dipped wickedly and ended up in the net to leave Gort na Móna 1-5 to 1-3 ahead at the break.

Patrick Moyes breaks forward

Rossa began the second half in fine fashion with McEnhill kicking two early points to tie the game and the Liam Carr lashed over from range to put them back in the lead.

McEnhill was at it again as he converted a free and then kicked an excellent score on the turn from the right, but a Niall Melaney left the Gorts just two adrift at the water break.

The visitors would make a fine start to the final period as they went straight on the attack and a quick passing movement saw Ciaran Donnelly played in and he fired low to the net.

Melaney put them two clear after Tiarnan Keenan made a powerful run up the left wing on 57 minutes, but Rossa held their nerve as Liam Carr slung over another excellent point with Michael McEnhill's left boot kicking the equaliser.

There was still time left and the Gorts won a free that was curled over by Melaney, but Rossa summoned a late charge and a free on the left gave McEnhill the opportunity to equalise, which he duly did to ensure a share of the spoils.

ROSSA: P McLaughlin; P Moyes, G McGrath, C McGowan; R Currie, P Close, C McDonald (0-1f); R Gowdy, R Murray; L Carr (0-2), SP Donnelly (1-0), M McEnhill (0-2f); M Close, D McEnhill (0-6, 0-3f), M McKiernan. Subs: J McGurk for R Currie (30), D Matthews for M Close (53), P McGreevy for M McKiernan (53), C O’Neill for P Close (53), C Savage for J McGurk (56).

GORT NA MÓNA: N Mooney; D Cahill, M Savage, J Connolly; P Cournane, T Keenan, B Burns (0-1); C Donnelly, N Henry (1-0); P Mulvenna, D Boyd (1-0), T Morton; N Melaney (0-5, 0-3f), D McVeigh (0-2), S Campbell. Subs: T McGreevy for D McVeigh (12), S McStravick for T Morton (42).

REFEREE: Colm McDonald (St Gall's)