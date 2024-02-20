Antrim Gaels attend massive pro-Palestinian march in Dublin

ANTRIM Gaels Against Genocide were among the tens of thousands of demonstrators who marched through Dublin on Saturday demanding an end to the slaughter in Gaza and a permanent ceasefire.

A large contingent from Belfast was joined by Dublin and Meath GAA legends and many other Gaels from across the 32 Counties. The March set off from the Garden of Remembrance and reached St Stephens Green two hours later for a rally addressed by Palestinian activists and sports stars, including former Irish rugby international Trevor Hogan.