Antrim Road or Shore Road? Parties split over preferred route for new North Belfast Glider service

GLIDER ROUTE DEBATE: Political parties are divided over an Antrim Road or Shore Road route in North Belfast

POLITICAL parties in North Belfast are split over whether the proposed new Glider route should go along the Antrim Road or the Shore Road.

The main unionist parties favour the Shore Road while Sinn Féin, SDLP, Alliance and Greens prefer the Antrim Road.

A consultation began last month on route options as part of plans to extend the Glider service to North Belfast at a cost of over £100m. It would not be in place until 2027 at the earliest.

Three route options to North Belfast from the city centre have been outlined, two of which are centred on the Shore Road and one that is based around the Antrim Road:

Donegall Place - Royal Avenue - York Street - York Road - Shore Road - Longwood Road Donegall Place - Royal Avenue - Donegall Street - Clifton Street - Carlisle Circus roundabout - Antrim Road - O'Neill Road Donegall Place - Royal Avenue - York Street - York Road - Shore Road - Longwood Road - O'Neill Road

North Belfast MP John Finucane said the proposed Antrim Road route is the most ‘logical’.

“This investment will transform our growing tourism infrastructure and increase visitor numbers for many businesses both along the Antrim Road and surrounding thoroughfares,” said the Sinn Féin man.

“It's disappointing that the current plans are excluding Glengormley and I will be arguing that the route needs to be extended to include Glengormley."

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte said: "North Belfast is a bit of a hidden secret.

"I want people from East Belfast, South Belfast and West Belfast to rediscover North Belfast through the Glider up the Antrim Road as well as providing necessary public transport along our main arterial route.

ANTRIM ROAD? Belfast Zoo would be a popular stop for the Glider

Councillor Nuala McAllister of the Alliance Party said she could see the arguments for both sides.

"But I would be pushing more for the Antrim Road personally," she said.

"I think it is one of the bigger and better arterial routes in terms of its location and connectivity."

Green Party councillor Mal O'Hara added: "To me, the Antrim Road seems the best option with a greater population density, better access to services and business and accessibility to wider North Belfast."

On the other side of the debate, both the DUP and UUP prefer the Shore Road option.

DUP Councillor Brian Kingston said: "We think that it will tie in with many important stops along the way such as the Ulster University campus, the Cityside shopping centre, Yorkgate Train Station, Grove Leisure Centre, Crusaders football ground and further on right out to the Abbey Shopping Centre."

The Abbey Centre on Longwood Road

UUP representative Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston added: "Statistics tell us that those who use public transport, and who are more reliant on public transport, are people from low-income households, people from working class communities, and I think the Shore Road option touches more of those communities meaning there would be more of a meaningful outcome."

Meanwhile, the Workers' Party called for both routes to be served and the timescale of the project to be changed.

Chris Bailie, the party’s North Belfast representative said: “While politicians continue to argue about what route the bus should take the point seems to have been missed – that both routes require a service and therefore both routes should be put in place.

“The original Glider launch in West Belfast met with many criticisms, including loss of parking spaces, but all of the criticisms died away once the service was up and running. One of the key selling points of the Glider is its off-board ticketing which saves time and goes a long way to ensuing timetables run to schedule. The introduction later this year of an Oyster type system, similar to London, will make this an even easier task.

“Although a tram system would have been much more preferable the extension of the Glider is welcome.

“It would be much more sensible for the department to find a way to build both routes and in addition build extra railway stations between Whiteabbey and Yorkgate.

“Finally it is worth pointing out that the new service will not begin until 2027 which is a ludicrous amount of time to consult on and build a set of ticketless buses when the need for a quality public transport system is so essential in Belfast.

“Rather than continue to argue about the route we are also calling for the timescales accelerated which is more than doable.”

A consultation process is open until October 4.