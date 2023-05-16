Man arrested after petrol bomb thrown inside Antrim Road shop

A MAN has been arrested after a petrol bomb was thrown inside a shop on the Antrim Road.

Shortly after 7pm on Monday night, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown inside Black's SPAR causing damage to the counter and a display unit.

In the CCTV footage of the shocking incident that has been posted on social media, the man can be seen throwing the petrol bomb in the direction of a member of staff before a scuffle ensues.

A man was arrested a short time later in relation to the incident and remains in custody at this time.

Sinn Féin North Belfast MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: "It is my understanding that retail staff were put through a traumatic ordeal last night and a suspect has been arrested.

“I’m told that the incident started in a local bar on the lower Antrim Road and later moved on to the shop next door.

“It is absolutely outrageous that workers trying to make a living would be put through such a frightening episode and my heart goes out to them.

“Nobody should have to suffer such treatment and I wish the staff a speedy recovery.”

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1927 15/05/23.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form here or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.