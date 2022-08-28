Antrim SFC: Rossa edge out Cargin to claim top spot in Group Four

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship, Group Four

O'Donovan Rossa 1-12 Erin's Own, Cargin 0-14

SEVEN points from the boot of Dominic McEnhill helped Rossa edge out Cargin at a sunny Rossa Park on Sunday to claim top spot in Group Four of the Antrim Senior Football Championship.

The hosts entered the game needing to avoid a heavy defeat to reach the knockout stages at the expense of Naomh Éanna, but they went better again by taking a win that sees Cargin finish in the second position.

McEnhill was exceptional for a Rossa side that remained composed throughout this game and made the most of their chances, but had to fend off a late Cargin rally that almost saw the Toome men snatch a draw that would have seen them hang onto top spot.

With the last act of the game, Justin Crozier met Tomás McCann's dropping 45 with his fist, but couldn't steer it between the posts as the hosts held out for the victory.

It was an even opening to the game with McEnhill kicking Rossa ahead from a free, while Jamie Gribbin responded from a mark.

Michael Armstrong is challenged by Kevin O'Boyle

The Rossa talisman then opened his account from play with a great effort from an angle on the right, but Cargin rallied as Pat Shivers slipped a challenge to curl over and then Ciaran Bradley squeezed a shot just inside to give them the lead.

Michael Armstrong had a sight of goal at the other end as he rose to fetch, but he was crowded out and his shot flew over, while a Shivers free restored the Cargin lead.

On 18 minutes came a key moment as Cormac McGettigan was first to react to a stopping shot as he got on the ball, rounded John McNabb and finished to the net.

Cargin replied with Tomás McCann kicking a free and Jamie Gribbin splitting the posts with an outstanding effort out on the left, while Thomas Morgan and Gerard McCann swapped late scores as the sides went in at the break level, 1-4 to 0-7.

Rossa were quicker out of the traps in the second period as Stephen Beatty kicked a fine score just seconds in and while Ciaran Bradley dissected the posts with a Beaty of a score with the outside of his boot out on the right, the hosts would have a very productive spell as McEnhill really began to motor.

He curled over superbly out on the right and then a fine kicking move saw him swap long passes with Beatty to finish.

Shivers and Rossa goalkeeper, Mick Byrne, swapped pointed frees, while Jamie Gribbin scored another excellent point to leave just one between them.

In what was a very tight game, a nice spell from Rossa gave them a platform heading into the final phase as McEnhill kicked a free and then dropped one over from deep.

He repeated the trick after Tomás McCann tapped over a Cargin free as Rossa led by a goal with six minutes to play and virtually home and hosed in terms of qualification, but they were now seeking to score a huge win.

Thomas Morgan runs at Sean O'Neill

Those ambitions were tested to the full as Cargin, with Michael McCann introduced and proving a focal point of their attack, started to eat into the lead with Tomás McCann kicking a free and Shivers saw a curling shot from the right clip the top of the bar and go over.

McCann then landed another free as the game was ticking into stoppage time, but Rossa found another attack with Thomas Morgan getting clear to curl over and restore the lead.

It was a case of shutting down any attacking avenues for Cargin and they managed to prevent an easy chance, but a long ball in ended up out for the 45 that was the final play, but Crozier was just off target when meeting then ball as Rossa claimed the points and that top position to round off their group games.

ROSSA: M Byrne (0-1); M Mallon, C Orchin, G Walsh; J Morris, C McGuinness, R Gowdy; C McGettigan (1-0), E McMenamin; D McEnhill (0-7, 2f), T Morgan (0-2), A Devlin; S Beatty (0-1), M Armstrong (0-1), N Crossan.

Subs: S Shannon for R Gowdy (40), SP Donnelly for C McGettigan (50), P Moyes for C Orchin (52), C Fleming for A Devlin (53).

CARGIN: J McNabb; J Crozier, C Donnelly, K O'Boyle; S O'Neill, R Gribbin, B Kelly; K McShane, G McCann; C Bradley (0-2), P Shivers (0-4, 2f), P McCann; J Gribbin (0-3, 1M), T Shivers, T McCann (0-4f).

Subs: D Johnston for K McShane (46), M McCann for T Shivers (48), K Close for C Bradley (60+2).

REFEREE: Sean Laverty (Moneyglass)