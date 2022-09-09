Antrim SFC: Rossa set for the ultimate test against Creggan

Rossa’s victory over Cargin a fortnight ago saw them top Group Four and they will need another big showing to get past 2021 champions Creggan on Sunday

IT’S a case of out of the frying pan and into the fire for Rossa on Sunday as they make the trip to Glengormley (3.30pm) for a showdown with defending champions Creggan.

Hugh McGettigan’s side missed out on the knockout stage last year but made up for it this term in fine fashion as they accounted for Cargin a fortnight ago having drawn with Naomh Éanna in their opener.

A narrow defeat would have sufficed for second place on scoring difference, but the city side edged home by a point against a club that is a perennial contender and that will have resulted in a huge shot in the arm heading into Sunday’s acid test.

The teams did meet earlier in the league with a draw the outcome, but Championship is a different arena.

Creggan may not be thrilled with how their group campaign went, opening with a draw against Lámh Dhearg that was a result of Ruairi McCann’s late leveller and while they got through the test against St Gall’s, a draw in their final game at St John’s just about saw them into the last eight as had the Johnnies conjured up a winner, then their defence of the Padraig MacNamee Cup would be over.

The men from the Loughshore will feel there is a big performance in them and with the Championship now at the knockout stage, McGettigan is anticipating a huge challenge for his team.

“They are pretty awesome at the moment and haven’t lost a game in this year’s Championship,” said the Rossa manager.

“Going back to last year, they were very strong and quite unlucky not to get to an Ulster final as had they got past against Clann Éireann they would have had a great chance (against Derrygonnelly in the semis), so we are playing a team up at that level.

“It’s going to take a serious effort to get close to them, but we just hope we can perform and get through to the next game.”

The champions will be missing dual star Conor McCann who unfortunately injured his ACL in the game against Lámh Dhearg and will be out of action long-term, but Liam Quinn is back from his own injury woes and Conor Small is close to a return.

The influential Cormac McGettigan and Richard Gowdy both hobbled out of Rossa’s win over Cargin but the Shaw’s Road men will be hopeful they are both ready to go, yet much will depend on others coming through unscathed from the weekend hurling game against Dunloy.

“We didn’t see a lot of them last week because of the hurling so this week it’s been about the football,” McGettigan outlined.

“It’s great from a club point of view, but definitely a challenge and you are just hoping for no injuries, but it’s all about the players.

“We’ve got great lads and they enjoy it. The Cargin win was very enjoyable and it will give them a lot of confidence.

“They (Cargin) hit the post in the last minute so you can’t say we went and destroyed them. Cargin will be back and I’m sure they got a rocket up their backsides, but we played some nice football and also missed a couple of easy frees.”

Dominic McEnhill underlined his undoubted class in the Cargin win, kicking seven points with five from play, while the direct running of Thomas Morgan produced a couple of scores and that could prove to be a key weapon for Rossa.

There will be no shortage of confidence following what was a huge win over Cargin and perhaps Rossa’s biggest in quite a few years and having that muscle memory of getting over the line against a team that won five of the last seven titles will do them no harm as they bid to take down another of the county’s big guns.

“It was good how it worked out as it was the first time we had a big Championship win in a number of years,” the Rossa manager agreed.

“We’ve gone close a few times, but this is the first time we’ve got over the line.

It would get complicated when you start thinking about how many you can lose by, so our feeling was that we had to go in and win the game.

“Wherever that took us, it didn’t matter as we didn’t know who we would be getting in the next round - it was just about us.”