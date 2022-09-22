Antrim SFC: Semi-finalists reunite for second year

Creggan got the better of Cargin at the same stage last year and the neighbouring clubs will reunite at Dunsilly on Saturday

IT'S a repeat of the 2021 Antrim Senior Football Championship semi-finals at Dunsilly this weekend as the same four sides bid to advance into the 2022 decider.

Undoubtedly, the majority of attention will go on Saturday's first last four clash as defending champions Creggan face neighbours Cargin, but there is just as much intrigue as to what may transpire 24 hours later as Aghagallon and Portglenone reunite.

Creggan v Cargin

(Dunsilly, Saturday, 5pm)

This game does not require the hard sell as it is a clash of neighbours, rivals and the dominant forces in Antrim football in recent years as Creggan will aim to cement their dominance over a Cargin side still smarting from last year's defeat at the same stage.

Kickham's had been the bridesmaids for so long, losing to the Erin's Own club in the 2018 and 2020 finals, but finally had their day en route to their first county title in 67 years.

There was nothing lucky about the Creggan win at Hightown last year as Gerard McNulty's side proved they had learnt the lessons of those past defeats, recovering from a shaky start with the concession of goals by Pat Shivers and Tomás McCann to rally superbly after the break and were full value for the 0-16 to 2-7 win.

They finished the job against Aghagallon in the final and with the monkey off their backs, Creggan seem to have pushed on further with the Division One title already secured this year.

Of course, the loss of Conor McCann has been a massive blow, but on the plus side, the return of Liam Quinn and possibly Conor Small has tempered this setback.

They came through a quarter-final against Rossa, played in ridiculous conditions, but their ability to make the best of things, retaining possession in the most trying of circumstances, was hugely impressive as they set the tone and bossed this game.

A similar display will be needed in what is expected to be an arm-wrestle of a game this Sunday as they are coming up against a Cargin side that will be ravenous to for a win after last year's defeat that ended their bid for four titles in-in-a-row.

Ronan Devlin has been elevated from coach to manager after Damian Cassidy moved on and he will be very happy with where his side is at ahead of Saturday evening's semi-final.

Against Lámh Dhearg in the quarter-final, Cargin were excellent and really ought to have won by a much wider margin than four points has they taken even some of their goal chances.

Yet they were incredibly assured at the back and always looked like a team that had an answer to anything coming their way.

There is bags of experience in this Erin's Own side and many of the tried and trusted who have served them so well continue to pull the strings, yet the emergence of Shivers, Jamie Gribbin and Sean O'Neill have bolstered Cargin in recent years as the conveyor belt of talent continues.

With so much at stake here, it is anticipated this could be something of a chess match and little is expected to separate them by the close of play, perhaps even requiring extra-time to settle it.



Aghagallon v Portglenone

(Dunsilly, Sunday, 5pm)

This semi-final went greatly under the radar last year but turned into a classic and it has all the ingredients for another one on Sunday evening.

It took two periods of extra-time for the St Mary's men to come through in controversial fashion as it emerged that penalties should have been taken after the sides remained locked after 20 additional minutes following a 0-13 apiece tie after the 60 minutes.

Perhaps Portglenone would have won that shootout with goalkeeper Ryan O'Neill in inspired form on that day, or maybe not, yet after the dust had settled, Aghagallon advanced.

Casement's will be smarting from that defeat, especially when you consider they were five clear in extra-time yet couldn't see it through, so they will not be short of motivation is any were needed.

Action from last year's thrilling semi-final when Aghagallon came through against Portglenone after two periods of extra-time

John McKeever's men eased through the group stages with three wins from three and then did what they had to do in the quarter-final against Gort na Móna, so they will feel they are in a good place going into this semi-final.

With the Delargy clan, Michael Hagan, Dermott McAleese, Niall McKeever, Ryan Convery and Paddy Kelly all firing, they will feel they have the tools to make up for last year, but they will come up against an Aghagallon side that will be quietly confident they have times their run well.

Rematches are not new to Audi Kelly's men in this year's championship as they proved too good for St Brigid's at the quarter-final stage for the second year running.

That came after a pair of solid wins at the group stages as they got their year back on track after a very difficult league where they are still to face Ballymena in a promotion/relegation playoff.

They looked so much more like themselves in the rain at Hannahstown a fortnight back with Ruairi McCann and Eunan Walsh kicking some fine scores, while Gareth Mage was as assured as always from dead balls.

Adam Loughran, who starred in last year's semi-final when introduced, is back from his travels, while Pat Brannigan is back in contention.

Many feel that Portglenone are in the box seat heading into this game, but then there were similar whispers a year ago and Aghagallon delivered a big performance on the day.

Another one and they are capable of returning to the final, but Portglenone will feel they have a point to prove and may just have enough this time.