Allianz Football League: Down stun Antrim at the death

Peter Healy goes on the attack for Antrim in Newry on Saturday Paddy McIlwaine/Saffron Gael

Allianz Football League Division Three

Down 2-18 Antrim 2-17

IT WAS a night of disappointment for Antrim after they lost to Down by a single point in a high-scoring game which left everyone at Páirc Esler on the edge of their seats as the play went down to the wire.

Antrim began their second match this season determined to undo the loss last week to Offally and set themselves up a great forward lead, scoring three of the first five points.

Down got the first point in, a free scored by Barry O’Hagan who would fare extremely well in the first half until being brought down in the first half’s extra time with a bad leg injury. Antrim man Dermot McAleese was also taken off early at four minutes in with a reported broken jaw.

At three minutes Antrim got their first point in, scored by Ruairi McCann (Aghagallon). The Saffron’s next point was scored by the other Ruairi McCann (Creggan) seven minutes in.

Down man Barry O’Hagan got their second point in as well, scoring a lovely point which bounced out of Antrim ‘keeper Michael Byrne’s hands to go over and put them on 0-2.

The Saffrons fought back and a minute later Ryan Murray earned a lovely point, bouncing the ball off the post to earn Antrim their third point, with Joseph Finnegan following seconds later with their fourth to put the scoreline at Antrim 0-4, Down 0-2.

Down caught up slightly with a free from the 45-yard line sent soaring in by ‘keeper Niall Kane.

Aghagallon's Ruairi McCann finds the net

Antrim pulled ahead to five points a few minutes later with an excellent point being scored by Conor Stewart only for Down to pull back level right after with two points, one from Andrew Gilmore and Liam Kerr putting the scores neck and neck at five points each.

Down temporarily took the lead when a minute later Barry O’Hagan got the boot in to sent a point in for the Down men but Antrim responded with the first goal of the game from Aghagallon's Ruairi McCann.

Antrim pulled further into the lead with another point from Conor Stewart and in the same minute picked up their first yellow card which was awarded to Adam Loughran for a bad tackle.

Down weren’t resting on their laurels, however, and hit back immediately with a free from Andrew Gilmore followed a minute later with their first goal also coming from Gilmore to put the scoreline back even at Down apiece.

Just before the end of the first half, Antrim pulled ahead again with another goal from Ruairi McCann (Aghagallon) to leave the Saffrons sitting on 2-6.

Down pulled up to 1-7 around the 25-minute mark with another point coming in from Barry O’Hagan before a bad leg injury would see the Down man taken off the field in a stretcher. O’Hagan’s injury would see Eamon Brown coming on to replace him.

The first substitutions were made for Antrim at 31 minutes with Pat Shivers coming off and Dominic McEnhill coming on. Down also took Paddy McCarthy off with Niall McParland coming on.

In the extra time of the first half Antrim scooped up a point brought in by Joseph Finnegan leaving just a goal between Antrim and Down with a scoreline of 2-7 to 1-7.

The lead for Antrim narrowed to two points just before the close of extra time with a point coming in from Odhran Murdock. Murdock would get another point in, as would Antrim’s James McAuley to bring the scoreline at halftime to Antrim 2-8 to Down 1-8.

Antrim made one halftime substitution with Colm McLarnon coming on to replace Kevin Small.

Half time score (if you can see it)



Hon the Saffs 🟡⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WbO1IXKUvz — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) February 4, 2023

Down opened up the second half with two points coming in from Pat Havern and Liam Kerr, with Antrim getting a free from ‘keeper Michael Byrne. Antrim would then follow with another point from Ryan Murray who displayed some brilliant skills throughout the match. Another free from Dominic McEnhill came a moment later to cement the lead of the Antrim men.

Antrim went down to 14 men at 44 minutes when a bad tackle from Sean O’Neill saw him given a black card and Down proceeded to make three substitutions with Mark Walsh coming on for Ceilum Doherty, Conor McCrickard for Miceal Rooney and Conor Poland for Niall Donnelly.

Down pulled up another point thereafter with a free from Andrew Gilmore at 51 minutes as the match entered a critical phase which would ultimately see the Saffrons lose their lead and the game by a single point.

Things were going well for Antrim, putting their score up to 2-12 when Dominic McEnhill got in a great point but Antrim also picked up a yellow card when Ryan Murray brought down Conor Poland with a bad tackle. After a point from Down’s Shay Millar saw the Down score go to 1-13 Antrim made a substitution and brought off booked man Ryan Murray for Odhran Eastwood.

Antrim soon got another point in the dying minutes of the second half with a brilliant bit of football from Adam Loughran. Antrim’s lead further increased to 2-14 when Joseph Finnegan got another one in and it seemed to all that Antrim had the game in the bag if they could only run the clock down on Down.

Down refused to let it lie however and a point from Liam Kerr saw the lead shortened again to just three points as Antrim made a final substitution with Patrick McCormick coming on for Antrim Captain Peter Healy.

At this point, it really seemed to be going Antrim’s way when they got in two more points one coming from Conor Stewart and a free coming from ‘keeper Michael Byrne who had improved his free-taking ability significantly since the last game against Offaly.

Things took a turn for the worse for the Saffrons in the closing three minutes when some good luck shone on Down in a nail-biting three minutes which saw Odhran Murdock and Eamon Brown nab points followed by an unexpected yet brilliant goal from Conor Poland as Antrim let their guard down for mere seconds and Down swooped in to take full advantage.

Down further added to their tally with another point coming in from Pat Havern to put the Down men a point in the lead with a score of 2-17 to Antrim’s 2-16.

The air became tense amongst the 4000 or so assembled at Páirc Esler in the last two minutes which saw Down and Antrim both miss chances of points as the Antrim men pushed to at the very least get in the equaliser before the whistle went.

A one point victory at Pairc Esler after a great fight back 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/mf2RbCvl1I — Official Down GAA (@OfficialDownGAA) February 4, 2023

There was cries of jubilation from the Down fans when in the final minutes they got in the winning point, scored by Andrew Gilmore. Antrim followed closely with one from Dominic McEnhill but it wasn’t enough and the game ended with a Down victory of a single point, the final tally being Down 2-18 to Antrim 2-17.

Speaking after the game Antrim manager Andy McEntee said: “I think at the end we won a few good balls but coughed up a few soft positions.

"It was a hell of a performance from our lads and I think from a neutral point of view you could say Gaelic football is in a healthy state. It’s a seven-game league and you can get on the wrong end of a couple of results and you can move up and down the table very quickly.

“Our next is Tipperary and that’s all we’ll be focusing on. We got a few injuries and it looks like Dermot [McAleese] has a broken jaw. The lads are gutted in there, they put on a hell of a performance and didn’t get the game but we won’t have any problem picking it up for Tipperary.”

Speaking on Down’s victory manager Conor Laverty said: “It was a smash and grab at the last but you have to credit the never say die attitude of our players.

"They played right to the whistle. They were pressing and pushing up on them and then the momentum just swung. That’s just football, once that momentum swings it’s hard to change and once you gain it, you’re on the crest of a wave and have to make the most of what you can from that moment.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always had the mind that it’s never over until it’s over and I’ve been involved in different games which have went right down to the wire. We’re sitting on four points but we wouldn’t be happy with our performance tonight so we’ll have to go away and really learn from it and analyse it to get ready for Fermanagh in Brewster Park.”

DOWN: N Kane 0-1 (f); R Magill, R McEvoy, P Laverty 0-1; C Francis, P McCarthy, M Rooney; N Donnelly, O Murdock 0-3; A Gilmore 1-4, D McAleenan, L Kerr 0-2; C Doherty, P Havern 0-2, B O’Hagan 0-3.

Subs: N McParland for McCarthy (25), E 0-1 Brown for O’Hagan (35), M Walsh for Doherty (44), C Poland for Donnelly (47) 1-0, S Millar 0-1 for Rooney (47).

ANTRIM: M Byrne 0-2 (2f); P Healy, D Lynch, J McAuley; D McAleese, J Finnegan 0-1, M Jordan; K Small, C Stewart 0-3; P Finnegan 0-3, R Murray 0-4, Ruairi McCann (Creggan); P Shivers 0-1, Ruairi McCann (Aghagallon) 2-3, A Loughran 0-1.

Subs: S O’Neill for McAleese (6), D McNeill for Shivers (32), C McLarnon for Small (half-time), O Eastwood for Murray (57), P McCormick for Healy (62).

REFEREE: Barry Tiernan (Dublin)