Antrim vs Waterford back on as Saffrons offer to play in Dundalk

THE Antrim versus Waterford saga took another twist last night as it was confirmed that the Allianz Football League Division Four clash between the counties is now on again, but in Dundalk.

Yesterday, the Déise announced they were conceding the fixture as they were unwilling to travel to Portglenone or anywhere in the Six Counties due to Covid-19 concerns, citing that members of the panel withdrew from the game due to family concerns or work circumstances that would require them to isolate should they fulfil the fixture. Antrim had offered to switch the game to Belfast, but that offer was also rejected.

However, Antrim are keen to play the game and took the decision to offer a switch of venue to Dundalk, a move that was accepted by Waterford.

In a statement on social media last night, Antrim GAA said: "We have offered Waterford to move our home game from Portglenone to Belfast, now to Dundalk. We believe that the integrity of the league needs to be upheld. If we are good enough to collect two points we will do it in a fair and manly manner on the field of play."

It was a move that drew widespread praise as Antrim, whose promotion hangs by a thread following last weekend's defeat in Wicklow, could have taken the points and hoped for results to go their way in the other fixtures as there was no requirement for them to make the switch.

Despite refusing to travel to Antrim for the game, last night, Waterford GAA agreed to play in Louth and the game is now set to go ahead tomorrow at 2pm.

In a statement, they said: "Waterford last night agreed to Antrim's generous offer to play the Allianz League game in Dundalk. The game was confirmed later last night for Geraldines Louth GAA club grounds."