Belfast businesses urged to take Palestine 'Apartheid Free' pledge

BUSINESSES and organisations across Belfast are being encouraged to take an 'Apartheid Free' pledge in support of the people of Palestine.

Spearheaded by the campaign group Cairde Palestine, the initiative will celebrate establishments who do not use or stock Israeli goods while encouraging those who may stock them to sever any and all ties with Israel's apartheid regime.

The group is made up of a diverse range activists from all corners of the city, who aim to highlight Israel's oppression of Palestinians.

Cairde Palestine's 'Apartheid Free Zone' initiative forms part of the wider Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement for freedom, justice and equality for Palestinians. BDS is a Palestinian-led movement which urges action to pressure Israel to comply with international law.

"The BDS model is a huge form of resistance because it has previously worked in helping to topple the apartheid regime in South Africa," Cairde Palestine activist Stíofán Ó Luachráin explained.

"What we want to do is to try to further BDS initiatives here in our local communities, which is what Palestinian civil society is calling on us to do in order to put international pressure on Israel."

Campaigners hope to engage with businesses to encourage an economic boycott of Israel. Those who take the pledge will then be awarded 'Apartheid Free Zone' certification.

"Our hope is to engage with businesses that are maybe already apartheid free," Stíofán added. It's an initial way of starting a conversation and turning these establishments which maybe weren't aware of BDS into places that proudly support it."

Cairde Palestine will also offer information about alternatives to Israeli goods to help those who currently use them to easily take the pledge.

"You're asking them to pledge not to use them in the future," Stíofán elaborated.

Hannah Kenny of Cairde Palestine said the 'Apartheid Free Zone' campaign will offer some much-needed solidarity to those suffering under the Israeli government.

"These people are living under conditions which are quite unimaginable," she said.

"Scenes of solidarity from around the world offer them so much hope, and that is really important when you're living under oppression with the hope that, maybe, things will change."

Hannah said the group will look to "capitalise" on recent public attention, which she said often "dies down once the bombing stops".

By amplifying the voices of Palestinians, Cairde Palestine is encouraging people of all backgrounds and communities to support their struggle for human rights and self-determination.

"What we've seen recently is a shift in perception, and it kind of feels like a dam is breaking," Hannah stressed.

Businesses and organisations that would like to take the 'Apartheid Free' pledge are encouraged to contact Cairde Palestine on social media or via email.