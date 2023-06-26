Appeal for owner to get in touch after pup found wandering the streets

CUDDLY: This pup has been found in Andersonstown

IS this your pup? It was found wandering around Slieveban Drive in Andersonstown on Monday afternoon, but is now in safe hands. Sinn Féin in Andersonstown have posted a message on Twitter appealing for the dog's owner to get in touch. It has a black collar but no name tag. This little fella has been found wandering in the Slieveban Drive area of Andersonstown. Looks about 12 weeks old, well looked after, black collar but no name tag. pic.twitter.com/SiGbOWpAPp — Andersonstown Sinn Féin (@SFAndersonstown) June 26, 2023

