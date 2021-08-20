Falls pharmacist's appeal to young people to get vaccinated ahead of ‘Big Jab Weekend’

A West Belfast pharmacist has reiterated his appeal for people – especially younger age groups – to get vaccinated.

It comes as the ‘Big Jab Weekend’ initiative will see the mass vaccination centres, including the SSE Arena in Belfast offering vaccine first doses to all eligible age groups – for two days only this Saturday and Sunday.

‘Big Jab Weekend’ is taking place across NI on 21 and 22 August.



Mass vaccination centres will once again offer walk-in first jabs for all adults.



That’s on top of ongoing vaccinations at mobile clinics and participating community pharmacies.



➡️https://t.co/BsFLp83pb9 pic.twitter.com/aKgSLCRY8e — Department of Health (@healthdpt) August 17, 2021

Maguire Pharmacy in Beechmount Avenue is one of the main pharmacists in West Belfast offering vaccines to those who have not yet been jabbed.

Dr Terry Maguire, who says he is "very busy" with the vaccine programme every Wednesday and Saturday is also seeing people from an older age group finally come forward to receive their first dose of vaccine.

"We are seeing a lot of people in an older age group who have now taken the opportunity to come forward," he explained.

"We are still trying to push for those aged 18-40 to come forward and get their vaccine.

"We are also vaccinating people from a wide geographical spread. We are seeing people from Holywood, Ballyclare, Newry and the like.

"Many people coming are not anti-vaxxers as such but they have very specific concerns.

"The Moderna vaccine we are using at the moment is causing a bit of concern because people are asking for the Pfizer vaccine. Essentially, they are very similar.

"I welcome the 'Big Jab Weekend'. We are open ourselves on Saturday. Wastage is a very important aspect of this.

"We will open as many vaccine bottles as we need but we want to avoid wastage given that vaccines need to stored correctly."

Terry has a stark reminder for anyone not yet vaccinated – "this virus is real".

"We are seeing people with significant Covid-19 symptoms lasting for a considerable amount of time, especially in younger people," he added.

"This virus is real and people need to understand vaccination is the main mechanism by which we will reduce the impact of Covid-19 across the population.

"If you get Covid-19 and you are vaccinated, you will suffer a mild condition. If you get it and haven't been vaccinated, you risk getting some very significant symptoms that could last for up to 12 weeks in some people."

Maguire Pharmacy are offering the Moderna vaccine for those aged 18-years-old and over who have not yet had their first vaccination.

If you are over 18, telephone to book an appointment at their clinic on 028 9032 0590.

Meanwhile, latest figures from the Department of Health this week reveal a rise in the number of new positive cases in West and North Belfast from August 9-15.

West Belfast postcodes of BT11, BT12, BT13 and BT17 saw 848 new positive cases recorded – up from 807.

The North Belfast postcodes of BT14 and BT15 saw 409 new cases – up from 339 last week.

The number of new positive cases of Covid-19 have fallen in South Belfast (357 – down from 382) and East Belfast (382 – down from 427).

BT12, which covers Sandy Row, The Village and parts of the Falls still has the highest infection rate in Belfast of 814.5.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “Young people have made huge sacrifices in this pandemic. Vaccination is their passport back to normality. It helps protect them and the people they care about. It also will be vital to helping our health service cope in the coming months.

NI #COVID19 NI’s Chief Medical Officer has urged young people aged 16 and over not to miss out on COVID-19 vaccination.



Read more➡️https://t.co/1cLAHxoHZh pic.twitter.com/tgoWteAli2 — Department of Health (@healthdpt) August 17, 2021

“Please don’t miss out on all the benefits that come with getting the jab. You do not want to get this virus. You do not want to pass it to someone else. And you do not want long Covid, with all the health complication that involves.

“I am not interested in lecturing or berating young people on vaccination. It is their decision. But I would ask them to make an informed decision, based on information from trusted sources.”

Health Minister Robin Swann added: “We want to offer people as many opportunities as possible to get the jab. There is still demand for vaccination – the take-up at walk-in clinics demonstrates that.

“No appointment will be needed at the vaccination centres this weekend or at the ongoing walk-in clinics – just turn up and get your jab at a time that suits you. It couldn’t be easier.

“Vaccination is saving lives. When we get jabbed, we are protecting ourselves, protecting others and protecting the health service. It is the single biggest contribution people can make to getting normality back. It helps opens doors to nights out, travel, music and sports events and to so many other things we have missed so much in the last 18 months.”

The 'Big Jab Weekend' this Saturday and Sunday will be the last chance for anyone aged 18 and over to get their first jab at a mass vaccination centre.

There will be ongoing initiatives, including further mobile clinics. However, opportunities will inevitably become more limited, as the focus of the vaccination programme switches to booster jabs.