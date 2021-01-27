Appeal for former patients of Muckamore to have their say in inquiry

The Patient and Client Council is appealing to former residents of Muckamore Abbey Hospital to be part of the development of the Terms of Reference for the Public Inquiry into allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

In September, the Minister of Health Robin Swann announced plans for an inquiry into allegations of abuse at the hospital. The Minister has asked the Patient and Client Council to find out what former and current patients of Muckamore would like the inquiry to investigate. The experiences of patients will help the inquiry identify the most important questions it needs to ask, and Minister Swann is keen to ensure that as many former residents of Muckamore Abbey are able and supported to be involved. This week the Council has placed advertisements across regional and daily press to raise awareness of the opportunity to input into the development of the Inquiry Terms of Reference.

The Patient and Client Council will support anyone who was a former or current resident of Muckamore Abbey who wishes to contribute to get involved. The Council team will work with participants to support them to learn more about the inquiry and will make sure that they have the chance to have their voice heard.

Commenting on the appeal for contributions, Vivian McConvey, CEO of the Patient and Client Council, said: “We have this week placed adverts across media to raise awareness of the inquiry focusing on former and current residents of Muckamore Abbey, and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that everyone who wants to be involved can have their voice heard.

“It is critical to talk to former and current patients of Muckamore Abbey Hospital about what they would like the inquiry to investigate, as this is their opportunity to shape the Terms of Reference which will be taken forward. The closing date for former and current residents to contribute to the shaping of the Terms of Reference for Muckamore Abbey Inquiry is 15th February 2021.”

If you are a former of current patient of Muckamore Abbey Hospital and you would like to talk about your experience, please contact Eleanor Good, Client Support Officer, at 028 9536 1708 or Eleanor.Good@pcc-ni.net for more information.

If you are a relative or service provider who supports former Muckamore Abbey Hospital patients, get in touch if your relative or clients are interested in having their say in the inquiry. As a service provider, please only get in touch if you have obtained the consent of your client and/or their carers and/or advocates. See ad below.