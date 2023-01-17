'Terrifying ordeal' after North Belfast taxi driver is robbed at knifepoint

APPEALS have been made for information after a taxi driver was robbed at knifepoint in North Belfast.

The driver who is aged in his 40s was robbed by three men on Friday 13 January on Brookhill Avenue off the Cliftonville Road. The attackers threatened the taxi driver at knifepoint demanding cash.

Appeals have been launched for information regarding the three suspects, described as being around 5 foot 10 inches. The suspect armed with the knife was described as wearing dark clothing with a dark woollen hat and dark facial stubble.

North Belfast Councillor Paul McCusker has appealed for anyone with information about the robbery to come forward to police.

“A taxi driver out working the night shift shouldn’t have to be worried about being robbed at knifepoint in North Belfast. My thoughts are with the man who was put through this ordeal on Brookhill Avenue on Friday night.

“People are finding it so tough right now and this kind of attack on a taxi driver in our community is really low. I would appeal to anyone who was near the area at around 11pm on Friday night or saw three men in this part of the Cliftonville Road at the time to come forward to police.”

PSNI Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “All three men were described as being around 5' 8" to 5' 10" tall and wearing dark clothing. The man with the knife was described as wearing a black woollen hat and had dark stubble.”

"Thankfully, the victim, a man aged in his forties, did not report any physical injuries but this was a terrifying ordeal for someone who was trying to go about their business.”