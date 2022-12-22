'Appy New Year to our readers with one-third off e-paper offer

THE Andersonsonstown News e-paper app is the latest and greatest way to stay up-to-date on all the latest news and events in our community. With this innovative new app, you can easily access the latest edition of the Andersonsonstown News/North Belfast News – turning the pages right from your phone or tablet – wherever you are, keeping up to date with all the latest news from West and North Belfast.



And readers who sign up between now and Nollaig na mBan (6 January) can avail of a one-third-off offer by using the discount code Christmas2022 online.

One of the biggest advantages of the Andersonsonstown News e-paper app is its convenience. No longer do you have to wait for the paper to be delivered to your door or be limited to reading on a computer. With just a few taps on your screen, you can read all the latest articles and stay informed about what's happening in your community.



Whether you're on the go or relaxing at home, you can always have the latest edition at your fingertips. It's also perfect for friends and family who are living away from home – whether in Boston, London or Melbourne.



Our e-paper app isn't just a digital version of the paper, it is the ultimate way to stay informed and engaged in an environmentally-conscious age.



So why wait? The app is currently available on Apple devices with the Android version set to launch in 2023.