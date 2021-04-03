SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Spruce up your home this summer with Aquaforce

WITH the chances of a summer holiday abroad looking less likely by the day this year, there has never been a better time to spend your hard-earned cash on your very own home.



Ever since lockdown restrictions last March and the spate of good weather which followed, many households have turned to home improvements - after all, we have been told to stay at home as much as possible to stop the spread of Covid-19.





Based in Newtownabbey and with over 35 years experience, Aquaforce are the experts when it comes to everything to do with building services.



Whether it’s domestic, contract or commercial work, no job is too big or too small for their highly skilled workforce.



Their friendly and reliable team offers value for money and expertise across a range of building and construction services for both private and commercial clients.





From extensions, repairs, loft conversions and damp proofing to insurance work and decorating, Aquaforce handle everything.



Tony Day from Aquaforce explained: “We are a complete building company that specialise in extensions, renovations, kitchen and bathroom refurbishments.



“Popular work at the moment includes knocking down walls for open living in the house as well as decking in gardens.



“With lockdown since March, people are spending their money on their house. With the Covid restrictions, it looks like there is slim chance of a summer holiday this year again.



“People have been getting that en suite that they never had, rather than going on a holiday to Spain.



“We are basically a one-stop shop for all building needs, whether in the home or a business premises.



“We follow up every job we do with a customer satisfaction survey so they can rate us. We are confident in the service we provide and all our work is guaranteed and quality ensured.”

Aquaforce employees are fully insured and trained in all aspects of health and safety, ensuring you receive only the highest level of work from our friendly, professional team thanks to nearly four decades of industry experience.





Their diverse set of skills means you receive expert advice and workmanship no matter the task, delivering high quality results across multiple fields throughout Newtownabbey and greater Northern Ireland thanks to an efficient, experienced workforce.



If your home or workplace is in need of repairs or renovations, don’t hesitate to contact Newtownabbey and Northern Ireland’s premier building services today by phone to 9084 2202 or direct by email.