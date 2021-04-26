Keys to 53 new Ardoyne homes to be handed over this year

NEW HOMES: Clanmil's Pauline Johnston, Development Officer, Local residents and name winners, Marie McEwan and Catherine Ferrin with Ardoyne Association's Elaine Burns at the Galgani Crescent site

WORK is scheduled to be completed at the end of this year on 53 much-needed family homes on the site of the former St Gemma's High School in Ardoyne.

Following a Facebook naming competition organised by Ardoyne Association, the new development by Clanmil Housing will be known as Galgani Crescent.

The name gives a nod to the site's former use as an all-girls High School, as 'Galgani' is Saint Gemma's surname.

The winners of the Facebook naming competition were local residents, Marie McEwan, Anne Faulkner, Catherine Ferrin and Marie Totten.

Over £7.4 million has been invested in the new development, including £4.1m in Department for Communities grant funding.

The new development is being constructed for Clanmil by EHA Group through a partnership with Kerr Property Holdings. It includes 24 contemporary apartments, 27 houses, and two bungalows, all constructed to meet Lifetime Homes and Secure by Design standards. It also benefits from onsite parking.

“It is not enough to look at the cross, or wear it, we must carry it in the depth of our heart.”

— St. Gemma Galgani pic.twitter.com/iTRTSQl3re — FrDavid AbernethyCO (@pghoratory) April 22, 2021

Pauline Johnston, Clanmil Development Officer said: "We are delighted by the interest the local community has shown in the development of these new homes and we really appreciate the help of the Ardoyne Residents Association in choosing a fitting name.

“Congratulations again to Marie, Anne, Catherine and Marie who came up with the perfect name for the scheme; one that ensures that the past is not forgotten. We are looking forward to welcoming the families to their new homes later this year."

Elaine Burns from Ardoyne Association, added: "The local community has been excitedly waiting for the redevelopment of this site. We were keen to keep the memory of the old St. Gemma's school alive, so it is very fitting that the name shines a light on the history of the area.

“We look forward to welcoming the new residents to our community and hope they will be happy in their new homes."