Anger as Ardoyne memorial is vandalised

A GROUP of former POWs has hit out following vandalism at the republican Garden of Remembrance in Ardoyne.

Youths destroyed a decorative fountain plinth and light fixtures at the memorial garden in Herbert Street on Monday night.

Residents who witnessed the incident said that it was carried out by young people from the area and was not politically motivated or sectarian in nature. The Ardoyne, Bone and Ligoniel Republican Ex-Prisoners’ group said the youths verbally abused a resident who intervened. The ex-POWs say they are “disgusted” by the attack but “hopeful’ of a resolution.

"This cannot be allowed to continue,” the group said. “This garden belongs to the community, bought by the community and built by the community and it is heartbreaking and a total disgrace that young kids from this same community think it's okay to enter this hallowed garden simply to cause wanton damage. It cannot and will not be tolerated.

“There are a number of avenues we can approach this problem. We could name and shame those responsible, we could lock the gates, thus depriving the community the 24/7 access that the garden always had or, in our opinion the most pragmatic option, we would urge all our parents to stress upon their children that the Garden of Remembrance/Reflection is out of bounds unless accompanied by an adult, that the garden is not a playground.The first two options will only very reluctantly be carried out if the third option fails.

“We came through many many years of conflict that resulted in the deaths of all those named on the monument in the garden, we suffered brutality, homes being raided and wrecked and numerous men and women imprisoned. We came through all that unbowed and unbroken and our young people need to understand this. Who better to get this message through to them than their parents, so please take the time and have that conversation with them.”