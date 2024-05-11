Ardoyne pensioner's garden 'like a builder's yard' two months on from storm

AN Ardoyne pensioner has been left with a garden "like a builder's yard" more than two months on from storm damage.

Elizabeth Greer (91), from Alliance Avenue contacted the North Belfast News in a plea for help due to the state of her garden. During a storm earlier this year, the garden wall collapsed, leaving rubble and other debris scattered all over the garden.

With the summer months approaching, the pensioner is pleading with the Housing Executive to help clear up the mess.

"This all started when I didn’t get on to the Housing Executive scheme in 2016 for gardens to be upgraded. I don’t know why this house was missed," she said.

"During the recent bad storms, the fence fell down and the wall both collapsed. It was about eight weeks ago now. The bricks from the wall have been lying there ever since

"My daughter has had numerous texts on the days they were supposed to come out and no one turned up. The back garden looks like a builder’s yard. I would love to be able to sit out in the garden, especially with the good weather hopefully coming soon but it is totally unsuitable.

"I just want the Housing Executive to come out and sort my garden out. I deserve it."

In further stress for Elizabeth, she suffered a bad fall at the front of her house after her wheelchair fell off a large step at her front door.

"There is a huge step at the front door. I fell out of my wheelchair after it went down the step. It is not safe at all and really there should be a ramp there instead."

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “We are doing everything possible to assist this tenant. Our maintenance officer inspected the garden last month when we were made aware of the situation.

“Attempts to remove the rubble were hindered as our contractor was unable to gain access, but we will be clearing and topsoiling the area as a priority.

“Work appears to have been carried out to the garden that was not done by the Housing Executive, and which may have led to excess rubble in garden. However, we will clear this debris. Work to replace the fence is nearing completion.

“Our Patch Manager has been trying to contact tenant to see if we can offer further support, most recently on Tuesday, but has been unable to gain access.

“We are also trying to contact family members to ensure that our staff can gain access as soon as possible.

“We will be advising the tenant that she needs to raise a request with an occupational therapist for a ramp to the front door before we can carry out the adaptation. Our staff will continue to work with the tenant and her family to resolve these issues.”