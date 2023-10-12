Arrest following £80,000 North Belfast drugs seizure

HAUL: Zopiclone with a potential street value in excess of £80,000 was part of the seized drug haul

DETECTIVES from the PNSI's Organised Crime Unit have arrested a 20-year-old man following the search of a property in north Belfast.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class C controlled drug and possession with intent to supply. It relates to the seizure of suspected Pregabalin with a potential street value of £8,400 on Wednesday.

In addition to this, the man was arrested for attempted possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply. This relates to a seizure at the weekend of Zopiclone with a potential street value in excess of £80,000. He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: “Drugs similar to these have been a factor in a number of deaths in recent times. Mixing drugs and 'topping up' on prescribed medication can be extremely dangerous. The removal of these drugs from circulation within our community may indeed have saved lives.

"Under Operation Dealbreaker, we remain committed to removing dangerous drugs like these from our streets and arresting those who peddle such drugs. Their only motivation is greed and they have little interest in the misery these drugs cause to end users and to vulnerable addicts."