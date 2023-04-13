20-year-old man arrested after arson attack on house and vehicle in Poleglass

A TWENTY-year-old man has been arrested following an arson attack on a vehicle and property in Ardcaoin Drive in Poleglass.

Police were alerted to an incident at the property at 2.30am on Wednesday. A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson, endangering life with intent and remains in police custody assisting with enquiries.

PSNI Inspector Ferguson said: “Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area or who may have captured CCTV footage at the time the incident took place to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 115 12/04/23.”

FIRE: A van was damaged during the blaze

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire Service said a call was confirmed at 2.29am with two fire appliances from Cadogan Fire Station attending the scene.

The spokesperson confirmed: “Firefighters were called to a van on fire. They used two jets to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 3.10am and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”