FÉILE 2021: Béal Feirste in the frame at Cultúrlann art show

DETAILED: The Iron, The Weeds, and The Chipboard, by Stephen Shaw

A FASCINATING collection of watercolour painting by renowned Belfast artist Stephen Shaw has gone on display at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich.

Stephen Shaw is acclaimed for examining overlooked and unusual parts of Belfast and beyond in finely detailed, realistic watercolour.

These pieces, mostly completed within the last two years, mainly in the lockdowns, offer interesting, humorous, sometimes challenging, glimpses of unusual parts of Belfast and further afield.

Stephen, originally from the Woodvale area of North Belfast, had worked on the paintings before the pandemic struck. Being confined to his home and studio did not stop the creativity or “work ethic”, and his exhibition, planned for Cultúrlann last year but cancelled, has now grown even bigger and is finally brought to light.

Unable to travel and gather new ideas or inspiration, the artist revisited archived reference material. This has resulted in an intriguing body of brand new works.

“It was a delight to look back on some old reference I‘d gathered over the years," Stephen said.

"I couldn’t really go very far to seek new material, apart from the Ormeau area where I live. I was excited to rediscover some places and ideas I’ve had in the past, and finally bring them to life. I’m absolutely thrilled to bring these to The Dillon Gallery, a beautiful place it has long been an ambition of mine to show my work here.”

Suzanne Lyle, Head of Visual Arts, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to support another terrific exhibition at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich. It’s heartening to see our visual arts galleries open to the public once again and this exhibition from Stephen Shaw, which explores the more unusual parts of Belfast, is sure to delight and fascinate viewers. I would encourage everyone to go along and check out the exhibitions on offer in all of our galleries this summer.”

