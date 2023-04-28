Artist Farhad hosting exhibition and open studio

WEST Belfast sculptor Farhad O'Neill is inviting members of the public to attend an open studio and an exhibition which will highlight much of his life's work as an artist.

This Saturday Farhad will host an open studio at his workshop and studio at the Cultúrlann (Fallswater Street entrance) from 10am to 5pm.

"I'll be in the studio and on show will be my sculptures in turf and plaster, bas relief carvings, drawings, illustrations, my sketchbooks, and more. Much of what will be on display are also for sale. All are welcome and refreshments will be served. It's a great chance for people to come into the artist's studio and have a look into the process of making art."

Also currently on exhibition is a lot of Farhad's bas relief carvings which are on display at Belfast Central Library (BCL) which runs to May 27.

'A Life in Low Relief - Redux' features 71 works of bas relief sculptures in bronze and also in their original plaster castings.

I was honoured to join with Farhad O’Neill for a tour of his exhibition ‘Life at Low Relief’.



Some amazing pieces of sculpture are on display here and I would encourage the public to view this exhibition before it ends on 24th February. pic.twitter.com/hUvI6nhjJB — Cllr Tina Black (@CllrBlack) February 21, 2023

Farhad said: "The setting is lovely, in the historic Belfast Central Library. The exhibition came about as a result of an invitation by the BCL media guru Sian Cairns, who is actively inviting creating practitioners to consider the BCL as a location for their exhibitions and performances.

"They have so much space at BCL so I've been able to include all of the original carvings as well as the bronze sculptures and it will be similar to my previous exhibition at Linen Hall Library at the beginning of the year."