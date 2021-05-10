BRONAGH LAWSON: Unleashing the power of art to change the world

The nomination of the Array Collective in Kings Street for the Turner Prize is the biggest news of the week.

One of the best known prizes in the visual arts world, the Turner Prize was started by Tate London to promote debate about contemporary art. It travels outside London every other year and came to Derry in 2013 for their City of Culture.

Past winners include Damien Hirst, Grayson Perry (the trans potter who is coming to the Waterfront later in the year) Howard Hodgkins and Mark Wallingher. They always have a celebrity announcing the awards and previous announcements have been given by Madonna, Richard Attenborough and Yoko Ono.

Established in 1984, it is named after 18th Century painter William Turner. One contemporary critic said that his work was "the product of a diseased eye and a reckless hand".

Huge congratulations to Sculpture and Environmental Art graduates Thomas Wells and Sighle Bhreathnach-Cashell, part of Array Collective who are nominated for this year's Turner Prize! 🎉 https://t.co/EDCEklLgug — The Glasgow School of Art (@GSofA) May 7, 2021

Today he is considered to be one of the greatest British artists — showing how art shifts and develops its own understanding and appreciation if given time. Once I got over the excitement of the news and the opportunity for the 11 artists in Belfast that are part of the nominated collective, I took a look at the other nominees. All are collectives, artists who have continued to practice as art is essential even when galleries are closed.

Last year, the nominees shared the £25,000 award between them but as there are 111 artists included in the four collectives this year that would hardly give them enough change for a mini-break. However, the Turner prize exhibition is always a big pull and will be in Coventry's Herberton Art Gallery and Museum. I was interested to read that it has a Peace and Reconciliation gallery telling the story of Coventry’s role in promoting peace and reconciliation. What a good idea.

TACKLING MENTAL HEALTH STIGMA

Locally, the Northern Ireland Mental Health Festival is getting into full swing, running from 10-16 May. I find the format of their information a bit confusing but if you register for the festival on eventbrite you will receive all the information of what is on and when. From life drawing to talks, films, poetry and exhibitions, it's all there.

A talk with Frank Liddy looks good as does the art of conversation with Noelle McAlinden. There is nothing I love better than a good conversation and with this year’s theme of Loneliness we all can recognise and appreciate a good conversation can make everything seem brighter.

‘Mamalujo’ is a short film I made about being in lockdown and looking after a family during the pandemic. Thanks to @nimhafest for commissioning it. 2020 festival is over, but you can still watch the video. If you like it, consider re-tweeting. Thanks: https://t.co/N5a4L8jLXB pic.twitter.com/Pq0MJvEX1Q — Jonathan Brennan (@Aptalops) June 3, 2020

Festival Director Dawn Richardson believe arts can challenge stigma and mental health inequalities. "We can support the recovery and wellbeing of those who have experienced mental-health issues through accessible, interactive, empowering arts projects," she says. "NI Mental Health Arts Festival is created by, and for, those who have faced mental health challenges and who are often missed by both the arts and health education models, providing a space where people can gain insight and share experiences’

2021 OPEN SUBMISSION - WINNERS ANNOUNCED



We are pleased to publicly announce the winners of the 2021 Open Submission, which this year received entries from over 70 countries.



View the list of winners at:https://t.co/2gAobnfJEQ — BelfastPhotoFestival (@BelfastPhotoFes) April 23, 2021

I’m finding some of the digital content a bit overwhelming at the moment and desire to return to open galleries with time to ponder in real time without the window of a digital device. Perhaps the Belfast Photo Festival which starts in June, which always manages to use the great outdoor,s might serve as a welcome art experience.

Sometimes little things can tell extraordinary stories... https://t.co/hJWxsXl4K9 — Tim Smith Photos (@tim_smithphotos) February 8, 2021

I quite like the look of the photos of Tim Smith taken of Hutterites pacifist Anabaptists who live communally in Canada and North-Western United states. All the photo selections have been completed and at least the commercial galleries and Craft NI are open if you would like a socially distanced viewing experience.

BELFAST GIRLS

The play Belfast Girls by Jaki McCarrick is back in rehearsals in New York showing that some countries are expecting the go ahead for live theatre performances.

The play was developed at the National Theatre studio in London and Jaki recently created a screen adaption of the play. It would be interesting to see how it faired in the city of its title. Maybe, at least the accents would be right. However it’s interesting to think it’s preparing to be seen in New York. It premiered in Chicago in 2015.

Lastly, I want to wish the culture team at Belfast City Council good luck with their bid to have Belfast designated as a UNESCO city of Music along with Ramallah, Palestine, Valparais,o Chile, Kingston, Jamaica, Glasgow, Scotland and Auckland, New Zealand (to name a few who have already received this accolade). Fingers crossed.