ARTS: Tiger feet tread the boards in captivating production

CURTAIN UP: Ruby Campbell is compelling in her one-woman-play depicting the lives of four generations of Tigers Bay women.

The only time I’ve witnessed a one-person production captivate the audience in the same way as Ruby Campbell in the Half Moon was Tony Devlin in '1981', his play about the hunger strikers.

The actress channels four generations of women from the 1940’s to the present day, all based in Tigers Bay. She metamorphises from a young women wanting to join the Wrens — only to be told she cannot by someone with 'a big English voice" due to an absent father.

She becomes a 1940’s women living in a wee tin house with a half-moon outside which required special cleaning materials in order to compete with everyone else in the street.

IN THE LIMELIGHT: Ruby Campbell

"Women have always held a pivotal role within society and this production recognises and highlights the strength and dreams of the everyday women in the face of adversity and the choices we make for love and family," says co-producer Nikki Turner who was born in Tigers Bay.

"It’s an emotional story about these women and their relationship to their community, their sense of themselves and where they fit in the world."



Prejudice against those who lived in Tigers Bay when violence was at its peak features strongly; women lost jobs as if somehow they were personally responsible for everything that was going on. But women prevailed, focused on giving their daughters what they never got. Even if it’s false nails and a real tan.

This isn’t a pleasant romp. It does not shy away from difficult subjects. The challenges of growing up feature strongly especially when your dreams do not match the perspective of the men and boys around you.

Yet it shows how a side hustle here, friendships there and the reproductive capacity of women all change the trajectory of their lives. The ability of a young women to admire another’s "cute pink bra, peeking under her top" when she is in the middle of a fight brought the house down. Many can recognise the way that women see opportunities and try and avoid trouble — sometimes more successfully than others.

Pai Rathaya's set oozes an oriental sensibility with a simple moon and curved runway that acts as, Cavehill, a bar in Florida, an under-the-stairs cupboard in an air raid, and a nightclub — all helped with the physical prowess of Ruby Campbell.

If, like me, you lamented the Chalet d'Or café chain that used to be in Belfast City centre but like to have a fry and a cup of tea in Blinkers café for that authentic Belfast experience, you will simile at the multi-tasking required to be a waitress there.

BREAK A LEG: Cast and crew of The Half Moon join local women in Tigers Bay

The chronic structural trauma that still exists in our society is mirrored back to the audience which, for the showing at Duncairn Arts Centre, was mostly women. My hope is that the women who currently work in Blinkers café might get a chance to see it.

You can identify policies across several generations that have clipped the wings of young women from reproductive rights to downright prejudice in the play and yet be aware of the fact that there are still many barriers to women fulfilling their potential in Tigers Bay.

The play has been completed in partnership with some women in Tigers Bay and is part of a two-year long project with Greenshoots Productions to get the often-absent voices of women in the area onto the stage. The Half Moon is touring around the community centres with a finale in The Mac.

While many might not get the opportunity to visit the area up-close, but those who attend the play will see, in the worlds of Greenshoot, "a rich tapestry of female characters who will make us look again at our own lives".

I wonder how The Half Moon would go down in Dublin. It’s heartening to see that production team member Aaron Cathcart started with Ballybeen Community Theatre — illustrating the importance of youth theatre productions in boosting a theatre career. And, of course, Briege Lynch is following in her father Martin's footsteps by being the second co- producer.

Well done! I look forward to seeing your next production from this microcosm of North Belfast.

The Half Moon will run at The Mac from Wednesday 6 to Sunday 10 April.