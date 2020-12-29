It will never happen.
There will come a time in Belfast
When the pubs will close on Saint Patrick’s day,
“it will never happen,” they said.
When Alex Maskey will spend Saturday nights
Making ‘tik tok’ videos with his family.
“It will never happen,” they said
When 'Mad Dog' Johnny Adair’s daughter
Will become an Instagram influencer.
“What’s Instagram?” they said
When Beano Niblock will open a street food cafe
on the Newtownards road .
“Can’t see it,“ they said.
There will come a time in Belfast when
The Masonic Lodge on the Crumlin road
Will send food parcels across the city
“No way,” they said
Charter NI and the GAA (not forgetting the GAC)
Will use their organisation skills to set up soup kitchens
and reach out to the most vulnerable.
“What?” they said
There will come a time in Belfast
When off-licences will be seen as essential services
But churches not.
When the church family will go online and change
the way they share the good news,
Live-streaming out into the world.
“Really!” they said
There will come a time in Belfast
When theatres will close and galleries shut
And the death of live music will be mourned.
When blessing yourself in holy water will be forbidden
And the priests will wear protection guards and take
Confessions outside.
“Yea, right,” they said
There will come a time in Belfast
When the Council will put an end to the Christmas lights
And the Christmas market will be no more.
They will declare no one will be left lonely or hungry
or no child without a present.
And the Salvation Army and Saint Vincent de Paul
will reach the unreachable, again.
“ almost plausible,” they said
There will come a time in Belfast
When the restaurants will close and wet pubs will be banned
The fear or power of covered faces and masks will subside
And shift and shape into new Covid memories.
“it will never happen,” they said
Then it did.