It will never  happen.  
 

TRAVEL TRANSFORMED: Passengers arriving at Belfast City Airport
There will come a time in Belfast
When the pubs will close on Saint Patrick’s day,
“it will never happen,” they said.
When Alex Maskey will spend Saturday nights
Making ‘tik tok’ videos with his family.
“It will never happen,” they said
When 'Mad Dog' Johnny Adair’s daughter 
Will become an Instagram influencer.
“What’s Instagram?” they said
When Beano Niblock will open a street food cafe 
on the Newtownards road .
“Can’t see it,“  they said.

THERE COME A TIME: Hero staff at Brooklands Nursing Home
There will come a time in Belfast when 
The Masonic Lodge on the Crumlin road
Will send food parcels across the city
“No way,” they said 
Charter NI and the GAA (not forgetting the GAC)
Will use their organisation skills to set up soup kitchens
and reach out to the most vulnerable.
“What?” they said
 
There will come a time in Belfast 
When off-licences will be seen as essential services
But churches not.
When the church family will go online and change 
the way they share the good news,
Live-streaming out into the world.
“Really!” they said

BIG HAND: Clapping for Carers in Woodside, Poleglass
There will come a time in Belfast
When theatres will close and galleries shut
And the death of live music will be mourned.
When blessing yourself in holy water will be forbidden
And the priests will wear protection guards and take
Confessions outside.
“Yea, right,” they said 
 
There will come a time in Belfast
When the Council will put an end to the Christmas lights
And the Christmas market will be no more.
They will declare no one will be left lonely or hungry 
or no child without a present.
And the Salvation Army and Saint Vincent de Paul 
will reach the unreachable, again.
“ almost plausible,” they said

SEALED WITH A KISS: Love during lockdown
There will come a time in Belfast
When the restaurants will close and wet pubs will be banned
The fear or power of covered faces and masks will subside
And shift and shape into new Covid memories.
“it will never happen,” they said
Then it did.