ARTS: A lyrical look back at a year to remember

It will never happen.



TRAVEL TRANSFORMED: Passengers arriving at Belfast City Airport

There will come a time in Belfast

When the pubs will close on Saint Patrick’s day,

“it will never happen,” they said.

When Alex Maskey will spend Saturday nights

Making ‘tik tok’ videos with his family.

“It will never happen,” they said

When 'Mad Dog' Johnny Adair’s daughter

Will become an Instagram influencer.

“What’s Instagram?” they said

When Beano Niblock will open a street food cafe

on the Newtownards road .

“Can’t see it,“ they said.

THERE COME A TIME: Hero staff at Brooklands Nursing Home



There will come a time in Belfast when

The Masonic Lodge on the Crumlin road

Will send food parcels across the city

“No way,” they said

Charter NI and the GAA (not forgetting the GAC)

Will use their organisation skills to set up soup kitchens

and reach out to the most vulnerable.

“What?” they said



There will come a time in Belfast

When off-licences will be seen as essential services

But churches not.

When the church family will go online and change

the way they share the good news,

Live-streaming out into the world.

“Really!” they said

BIG HAND: Clapping for Carers in Woodside, Poleglass



There will come a time in Belfast

When theatres will close and galleries shut

And the death of live music will be mourned.

When blessing yourself in holy water will be forbidden

And the priests will wear protection guards and take

Confessions outside.

“Yea, right,” they said



There will come a time in Belfast

When the Council will put an end to the Christmas lights

And the Christmas market will be no more.

They will declare no one will be left lonely or hungry

or no child without a present.

And the Salvation Army and Saint Vincent de Paul

will reach the unreachable, again.

“ almost plausible,” they said