ARTS ROUND-UP: Women's power banners with a Cherry on the top

Back in the day when there were talks about talks, I was heavily involved with the women’s sector. As news filtered around that there might be a women’s political party, I remember a conversation with a women from West Belfast who said she was a republican first and for gender equality second.

Just because you're a woman does not mean you have anything in common with other women. We are not one-size-fits-all but that’s what makes us so fascinating.

Three years ago, to celebrate the first women in the UK to get the vote, I joined thousands of women who experienced an art piece called Processions conceived by Artichoke. Their tag line is 'events that live in the memory forever'.

It managed to bring together women in Belfast in a way I have never experienced before and felt very different from the normal Women’s Day marches. It brought women from all over the city and outlying countryside to celebrate 100 years since women’s suffrage.

100 artists were commissioned to work with groups all over the UK. I remember the banners by artists Lesley Cherry, Deirdre McKenna and Susan McWilliams. Now some of these banners are currently on display in London Scottish House at Westminster. Lesley Cherry was commissioned by the Golden Thread Gallery to work on the project and with a book now available of the experience it’s great to see it have longevity.

All of the banners are also on Google. Art and culture and are a great resource if you’re trying to explain to the younger generation that at one time women did not have the right to vote. As my 12-year-old niece said on discovering this fact: “That is just stupid, boys don’t know everything.” .



Jerwood Arts have put together a great resource for artists and artist-led organisations covering all art forms from dance, writing, theatre and Visual art. It's a good reminder to look beyond our own shores for cultural support.

The Northern Ireland Mental Health Festival which will run from 10-16 May has a number of call outs. The theme this year is loneliness. The closing date is April 25. Submit your response by email.

Happy 80th birthday President Higgins! pic.twitter.com/5lKsznVDeY — Colin Davidson (@colin_davidson) April 18, 2021

Painter Colin Davidson has reminded us all of his 2020 painting of President Michael D Higgins by sharing it for the Presidents 80th Birthday. It has a great soulful expression with a twinkle in his eye.



Belfast Trad Fest has started making postcard videos to "shine a spotlight on some local musical heroes as they perform in some of Belfast’s most iconic cultural locations. We get a glimpse into the musical wallpaper and the curious world of traditional music in this city, a place of smoky entries, dusky pubs and vibrant sessions."

For their first episode they interview Martin and Christine Dowling who settled in Belfast from Chicago, much to everyone’s shock and horror. Although I miss live arts, I’m really enjoying the amount of cultural activity that is being captured in the city for future generations via video. The postcards of BelfastTrad Fest give an interesting insight to lockdown.