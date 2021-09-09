ARTS: Where art and community empowerment collide

JOYFUL: ‘Window Dressing’ and ‘Untitled’ (below) by Declan Byrne are two of the painting and sculpture works on display at the University of Atypical gallery exhibition of his work

IT’S very heartening that some of the talent that University of Atypical has nurtured and supported in regards to what disabled and D/deaf artists can and are achieving is getting a wider recognition. Alice McCullough, performance poet, is one of the BBC Culture in Quarantine stars with a tag line: ‘Alice is not ok.’ Struggling to adjust after a stay in a psychiatric hospital, she needs more than meds to clear her head – she needs paint.

Lynda Fearon, a dancer who featured in last year’s Bounce festival with a beautiful emotive kitchen dance and voiceover, is now co-director of Croi Glan integrated dance company and will be performing at IMMA Irish Museum of Modern Art, September 16 to 19.

The current exhibition in the University of Atypical Gallery has paintings and sculptures by artist Declan Byrne. I’ve written about Declan before – he is a massive talent and I think his work is all the more poignant when you realise that art is his main form of communication. He’s a long-term studio member of KCat in Kilkenny, the shared assisted studio which would be fantastic if replicated in Belfast. This is the first time I’ve seen his paintings in real life and whether it’s his view of being in church or looking in a men’s clothes shop, or his abstracts, his colour and line are joyful as he is an expert in bringing his viewer in. His sculptural pieces start with seeing the beauty in hardened paint, then carefully assembling it over found objects, like cubic warts, turning them into something else entirely.

Some of his work was recently purchased by the Irish Museum of Modern Art and this is the first time you can see a large section of it in Belfast.

University of Atypical is a disabled-led arts charity taking an empowerment- based approach towards supporting disabled and D/deaf people’s involvement in the arts. The organisation is based on the Ground Floor, Cathedral Quarter Workspaces, 109-113 Royal Avenue, Belfast BT1 1FF, where they have a Gallery which is currently open 11am to 4pm Tuesday to Friday. Their ‘Bounce’ festival is running in both Derry and Belfast this year, the weekend of October 1 to 3. They are currently looking for volunteers to be involved. Email info@universityof atypical.org for details.

Ciaran Lennon’s ‘Seen as it’s Made = Made as it’s Seen’ has opened at the Golden Thread Gallery, featuring small-scale drawings and two large-scale pieces, one of which has been in the process of being made for fifty years. Ciaran is member of Aosdána, an Irish state honour conferred on artists whose work has made an outstanding contribution to the creative arts in Ireland. The lightness and movement in his gigantic wall pieces belie their weight. I was struck by his words: “Everybody’s field of vision is different. Beyond your field of vision, nothing is being seen at all. You rely on imagination to hold what is beyond your field of vision.”

Which seems to sum up our society locally, knowing that in the past there were many different reasons why this was so and often our trauma holds it in place.

The exhibition runs until September 23, open Tuesday to Friday 11am to 5pm, Saturday, 11am to 4pm. Free Saturday family workshops. Email info@goldenthread.org for more details.

The Cathedral Quarter Arts festival runs for another week and the Remedy Club might tempt you out simply for the sheer joy of listening to live music with other humans.

Belfast International Arts festival have also launched their programme running from October 6 to November 7; last year I particularly enjoyed their free talks online but wondered how this can be sustainable. This year they have got around it by developing a digital pass: £5 for an online talk, £15 for all six. It’s good to see there is recognition that not everyone can get out and about or feel comfortable doing so and online is still an important audience. Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl launched the festival in the Lyric and spoke about how this festival was always the one she managed to connect with, as Africa is her birth place. A particular memory was seeing Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Weirdly, I was at the same concert.

This year fans of West Belfast’s very own Oona Doherty – recent winner of the La Biennale di Venezia Silver Lion – will get an opportunity to experience her contemporary genius with her open attitude and skilled passion for choreogaphy and dance and its ability to link and inform communities. If you’re not familiar with the concept of professional dance and community empowerment /outreach catch her free At The Mac In Conversation on Saturday, October 9, where she and some of the young women she has worked with will talk about their project, ‘Fly the Flag’, a large-scale engagement project focusing on human rights and Article 19, the right to freedom of opinion and expression. Not bad for a young woman who started dancing when she was 12 at Saint Louise’s. She will also be featuring at the new Irish Arts Centre in New York that opens in December.

It’s hard to magic up a full season of theatre when it usually takes months and sometimes years to prepare, but it allows for a rare opportunity to view some of the background development stages. The new playwrights showcase at the Lyric gives you an exciting opportunity to see new work performed by professional actors, script-in-hand work by Rose Coogan, Caoimhe Farren, Caitlin Magnall-Kearns, Paul Mallon and Eléonore Maudet will be showcased.