As backpack is found, public is urged to keep an eye out across city for missing Noah by search and rescue team leader

Mystery surrounds the location where the police today recovered the backpack and laptop belonging to missing teenager Noah Donohoe.

Superintendent Muir Clark who is leading the investigation said the PSNI received a call which led them to “a place in North Belfast” where they recovered the bag and laptop.

“There are inquiries ongoing as to how the bag and laptop came to be where they were but we do not believe that, at this stage, the current find is related to Noah going missing,” he said.

Earlier the Head of Operations at the Community Research Service, which has been assisting the PSNI in the search for Noah, appealed to the public across Belfast to remain alert in the search for the fourteen-year-old St Malachy’s pupil who has not been seen since Sunday evening.

Sean McCarry said people across the city should “keep their eyes open”.

“The public will see police this morning and our own people in areas where they have seen them before, but they will also see us in areas they haven’t been in already,” he said.

“I would say to anyone listening anywhere in Belfast, the days have gone past, we need to make sure that we are not just thinking that’s in north Belfast, or that’s in this particular area. So anywhere in Belfast, people keep your eyes open and have a look in your house and garden to see there’s nobody here that shouldn’t be here.”